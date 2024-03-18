The Big Picture Palm Royale captures the 1960s era of luxury and societal dynamics in an entertaining and visually stunning way.

Kristen Wiig shines in an equally comedic and dramatic role alongside a star-studded cast, bringing depth and humor to the series.

The show's aesthetics, from cinematography to fashion, complement the vibrant characters and highlight Apple TV+'s strength with period pieces.

The television landscape is so much better when we have Kristen Wiig gracing every inch of the small screen. In the past few years, she's added multiple layers to her signature repertoire, including very layered, dramatic chops. Her latest role in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, however, returns the actress to true comedic form and showcases a rather nuanced depth unseen in her previous work. In what could arguably be our next, juicy TV obsession, the period dramedy set during the powder keg year of 1969 by showrunner Abe Sylvia is exactly what we expect from the streamer's glossy, theatrical-styled entertainment.

Blending the decadent photography of Slim Aarons’ best work alongside bright ‘60s fashion and interiors while grappling with themes of luxury, power, and beauty, Palm Royale is another winner for Apple TV+. Loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, and executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons, the 10-part series is a rich and exciting underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as a feisty, counterfeit socialite who tries to break into Palm Beach’s high society. As she attempts to cross that impervious line between the haves and the have-nots, there is a strong, dynamic message tucked away within the series' vibrant elegance about how much one is willing to sacrifice just to fit in. By pairing dark humor with deep shades of drama, Palm Royale takes on glamorous bourgeois society to offer a deliciously entertaining story through its all-star cast, compulsively thoughtful writing, and a sumptuous backdrop.

'Palm Royale' Is More Than Just a Period Piece

Set within 1969’s global push for gender and racial equality, the ongoing war in Vietnam, and America’s efforts to land on the moon, Palm Royale is more than just a heartfelt story about a disgraced socialite working to get what is hers. At the center of the kaleidoscopic series is a reverberating tale of outsiders longing to belong, no matter the cost. Via the show’s swanky cast, including Ricky Martin, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Kaia Gerber, Amber Chardae Robinson, Josh Lucas, Laura Dern, and the legendary Carol Burnett, we see the lengths people go to keep their status — whether that be through spreading gossip, scheming with allies, lying, or even stealing. Through the entire first season, with all 10 episodes provided for review, Palm Royale serves as an apt and often hilarious lens to examine the dynamics of high society.

In a pilot filled with luxurious hues and nostalgic prints, the show’s protagonist Maxine Simmons (Wiig) scales walls just to be part of the elite Palm Beach Country Club. It’s funny and refreshing, even if she struggles with outsiders and raises the suspicions of the club’s secretive bartender, Robert (Martin). But she maintains her positivity to stay sharp and infectiously amiable. In many ways, Maxine is a character that comes across a lot like Ted Lasso. There is nothing superficial about her. When we learn of her relationship with her husband, Douglas Delacourte (Lucas), we recognize her need for family, community, and acceptance. Maxine’s also related to Palm Beach’s reigning (comatose) queen and socialite, Norma Delacourte (Burnett), visiting her frequently in an assisted living facility and “borrowing” some of her clothes from last season.

This need to belong drives her to find her place despite others actively working against her, like Norma’s “lady-in-waiting” Evelyn (Janney) or the indulgent Dinah (Bibb), who lives in excess but can’t find solid footing in happiness. Maxine’s quest to penetrate this privileged world underscores the show’s sophisticated message about the fragility of one’s social status and the loneliness of these achieved roles. While the characters are strikingly written and established, courtesy of some very lively interactions and scenes, we get a greater view of who these individuals are and the false narratives they each live in. Many of them reflect a similar path of uncertainty, with Maxine at the center of it all.

Kristen Wiig Is at Her Absolute Best in 'Palm Royale'

Although there is a deep emptiness in these characters that is terrifically penned, the actors give them a dazzling dose of life for very touching and wholesome performances. There are times when the story might lag a bit and things feel a smidge strung out, but the pace whips itself back quickly as the cast, led by Wiig, lights up each scene. The Saturday Night Live alum’s outstanding display of comedy prowess gives the show its best moments as she commits to Maxine in the most full-bodied way possible. Through distinct quirks and mannerisms, Wiig seamlessly develops new vocal and facial attributes to make Maxine feel as real and relatable as possible. Amid slapstick comedy, she gives Maxine immense heart that's rooted in a lack of social awareness, making her endearing and an absolute delight to watch.

While she's fun to watch on her own, the interactions and chemistry Wiig shares with her co-stars make Palm Royale one of the most flavorful entries on Apple TV+. In understanding the show’s premise of high society, a fun cattiness follows as poolside apex predators scheme against each other. Amid the dysfunction around Evelyn, Janney delivers an enthralling performance that's rooted in insecurity, especially with Maxine’s arrival. Even though Evelyn can be mean and aloof, Janney’s magnetism keeps her devilishly charming. This is also felt in Burnett’s role as Norma, who has a real sweetness but is one of the show's more interesting characters. Though comatose, Norma is listening and observing everything, which affords Burnett the greatest advantage as an all-seeing character. She gives a focused and funny performance that offers nostalgia while simultaneously recognizing the icon as a reigning comedy legend.

Bibb's Dinah, the new socialite working her way up, is a lot like Maxine, but quite wicked. It’s a performance that finds Bibb taking on more chameleonic hues. Meanwhile, one of the show’s more standout performances belongs to Martin, as the club’s bartender and Norma’s pool boy. As we get to know him, Martin brings an impressive and captivating performance to this complex character, fighting his demons amid everyone’s need for power. Robert is also one of the most sincere characters on the show and stays true to the very end, with a strong emotional core and care for those around him. He is the heart of Palm Royale and gives audiences a lot to love. Meanwhile, some of the best supporting roles are found in Dern’s Linda and Robinson’s Virginia, two independent and strong characters who serve as Palm Royale’s pillars with their moral compass. Whereas Linda has denounced high society, Virginia represents the outside world trying to break down antiquated norms, pushing everyone to always do better.

'Palm Royale' Gets the '60s Aesthetic Right

One of the best parts of Palm Royale is the way it authentically takes you back to the era of the aforementioned Slim Aarons portraits. The famed photographer, best known for his images of jet-setters and socialites, feels like real inspiration through long, composed shots and bold environments. Even taking notes from modern photographer Gray Malin’s vibrant-hued tapestries, Palm Royale creates bright, bold, and wide milieus for the loud characters inhabiting these spaces. Complementing the real, yet eccentric atmosphere without ever overshadowing the story, the backgrounds are their own precise styles and embrace the characters in brilliant ways. From the colors to the costumes, everything is very intentional and proves Apple TV+ is at its best when it immerses itself in period pieces.

With the 1960s being an exciting and transformative time for fashion and style, the show navigates the era’s complexities through detailed and bold aesthetics, with a lush and charming grandiosity reflected in everything from the show's wardrobe to the cinematography. Funny and wicked with very mature humor, Palm Royale is a throwback to yesteryear classics but with more intricately pointed nuance. Whereas a lot of comedy today is about making the audience cringe and feel uncomfortable, Palm Royale plays like the best old-school, slapstick charm, with humor and depth that makes you feel good at the end.

Palm Royale REVIEW Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, starring Kristen Wiig, is a delicious escape into high society and another win for the streamer. 9 10 Pros The characters are strikingly written and established through lively interactions and scenes.

Palm Royale serves as an apt character study that examines the dynamics of high society.

Funny and wicked with very mature humor, Palm Royale harkens back to yesteryear classics but with more intricately pointed nuance. Cons Though there are times when the story lags and things are too strung out, it whips itself back very quickly as the cast works to light up each scene.

Palm Royale premieres its first two episodes on March 20, with a weekly drop every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

