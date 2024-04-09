The Big Picture Linda Shaw in Palm Royale is unique for acknowledging the dark truths about her family's wealth and actively fighting for important causes.

Linda's relationship with Maxine adds depth to the show, showcasing their contrasting backgrounds and evolving dynamic.

Despite her activism, Linda's past actions and mysterious backstory continue to shape her character, making her a standout in Palm Royale.

Apple TV+'s new series, Palm Royale, takes audiences back to 1969, focusing on Maxine Delecorte-Simmon's (Kristen Wiig) attempt to break into the high society of Palm Beach with her ambitious schemes and sunny disposition. Though Maxine's sugary-sweet attitude clashes with her dubious actions to create a dynamic character, Maxine far from the only intriguing part of the show. The series introduces many characters worth exploring, like Evelyn Rollins (Allison Janney), a woman fighting to take over the predominate role in society while her competition is in a coma, and Ann Holiday (Mindy Cohn), a journalist with the power to raise or destroy members of society. Though only in a handful of episodes, Laura Dern's Linda Shaw (aka Penelope Rollins) has become a standout. While Linda came off as a simple character in her introduction, portrayed as a feminist attempting to recruit Maxine to her cause, her story has grown, revealing that the once straightforward characterization covered Linda's hidden depths and complex past.

As a society member-turned-activist and former fiancée to Maxine's husband, Linda has a multitude of dark secrets. Despite claiming to have left the world of riches and glamor behind, she has been pulled back in with little resistance once Maxine turns up. The fact is, she should hate Maxine—and at first, she does. However, over time, the two women learn that they have quite a bit in common. The story of her failed wedding day paints Linda as the villain who shot her father in an attempt to kill her ex, but that was 20 years before the main story, and Linda shows her growth as she befriends Maxine. Linda pushes the plot beyond a vapid story of high society by digging into the dark truths of the characters, making her a standout in the series.

Palm Royale 9 10 Chronicles a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle. Release Date March 20, 2024 Creator Abe Sylvia Cast Leslie Bibb , Laura Dern , Allison Janney Kristen Wiig , ricky martin , Josh Lucas Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Linda Differentiates Herself From the Rest of 'Palm Royale's Cast

Much of the story takes place in the upper echelons of society in the 1960s, where gossip abounds but consequences are few. However, unlike the rest, Linda acknowledges the unfortunate truths about her family. Though she has distanced herself from that life, Linda belongs to the Rollins family, who got their wealth by stealing land from indigenous Americans. Linda doesn't deny those difficult facts, choosing to become an activist rather than living the life that she was born into. Linda runs a feminist group, speaks out against President Nixon, and actually supports causes as opposed to the "charity work" that the other women in society are focused on.

While not an outsider exactly, Linda offers a different perspective on the society of Palm Beach. Maxine might idolize the lives of these upper-class women, but Linda knows what it's like and recognizes the inherent problems with that way of life. It's easy for the show to get lost in how these women fight for dominance in their exclusive group, but Linda has other concerns, expanding the scope of the show. Her storyline adds discussions of feminism that contrast other women's fears of being left behind when they're no longer desirable to their husbands. Linda's knowledge of society helps Maxine as she is open about the situation, distinguishing her from the rest of the characters instantly.

'Palm Royale' Builds an Important Relationship Between Linda and Maxine

In many ways, Linda's character is the antithesis of Maxine, who comes from nothing and wants to join society without knowing anything about its intimate workings, creating an important dynamic when the two characters interact. Originally, Linda seems to be conspiring with Evelyn, the stepmother that she hates, to keep Maxine out, but she then sponsors Maxine for the Palm Royale, gaining her important access. Not only does Linda help get Maxine the membership, but their stories are closely connected; Maxine is married to Douglas (Josh Lucas), Linda's ex-fiancee who was cheating on her with Maxine.

As Maxine uncovers the truth about the ill-fated wedding day, the story makes Linda (then going by Penelope) a villain. Believing that Douglas is having an affair, Linda shot a gun through a door, hitting her father, instead. However, she's not the same in the present-day story. Rather than acting vindictively towards Maxine, Linda befriends her. Though the two have a rocky relationship at first, Linda helps her find an abortion clinic for her friend, sponsors her membership at the club, and even makes the food spread for Maxine's party. Though she has every reason to dislike Maxine (or avoid her, at the least), Linda proves herself to have grown by befriending Maxine.

'Palm Royale' Is Not Done With Linda

The slow reveal of Linda's identity makes her character the most interesting of the bunch. Linda goes from an anonymous feminist to Douglas's ex smoothly, but even with her mysterious backstory revealed, there's more for the character to do. In the present-day, Linda is an active character. Though she is not actively attending parties, she's still entrenched in the society's drama, stealing Norma's (Carol Burnett) coveted Rolodex for herself. After destroying the documentation of what she did on her wedding day, Linda plans to put the rest of the blackmail that Norma collected to good use. She and her women's group plan to expose the members of high society for who they are by releasing information that they don't want revealed. However, Linda instead burns the cards, betraying her friends' plan. Though she has seemingly committed to a life of activism, she isn't so different from the rest of the women.

Linda may claim to have walked away from the life of privilege, but she allowed Maxine to pull her right back in without much of a fight, showing more to her story. Even with the mystery of her past out in the open now, Linda will remain an important character to the series. Her friendship with Maxine presents some interesting opportunities for the character, as does her history with Douglas and his friend, Perry (Jordan Bridges). The beauty of Linda is in her ability to bring to light the underhanded and often dark realities of society in a show that could so easily stick to surface-level drama. Of course, Laura Dern's talent only elevates the character more, but the character stands by herself, becoming a highlight of the series.

