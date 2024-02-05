The Big Picture Apple TV+ will release new content every week during the spring-summer 2024 season, featuring A-list actors and highly anticipated series.

Veteran series like Loot and The Reluctant Traveler will have new seasons, along with new shows like Palm Royale and Dark Matter.

Apple will debut feature films on the platform, including the highly successful Killers of the Flower Moon, which drew a large audience to theaters and garnered several Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

TV lovers often joke that Apple TV+ is filled with premium content that a lot of people have never even heard about, so it seems like in 2024 the streaming platform will make an effort to stay on everybody’s minds throughout the year. During the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple teased its spring-summer content rollout and revealed that new content will be dropped on the platform every week.

The teaser revealed a quick glimpse at the slate of new series coming to Apple, and it makes you want to dive right into all of them. The streamer spared no expense when it came to casting, and the new shows feature A-listers like Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Eva Longoria, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Connelly, Colin Farrell, and Michael Douglas – just to name a few. Apple also teased the new seasons of returning series like Loot, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, The Big Door Prize, Acapulco, and others. In addition to returning favorites, the streamer is launching several new titles including Palm Royale, a 1960s comedy-drama with Dern and Wiig, Dark Matter, a sci-fi thriller featuring Connelly, and Sugar, a drama starring Farrell as a private detective.

Last but not least, Apple is also debuting its feature films on the platform for people who haven’t had the chance to watch them in theaters or are eager to give them a second viewing. The biggest title is, of course, Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon. With 10 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, the movie managed to draw a massive audience to theaters – it raked in over $150 million worldwide – despite its lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

Apple Reveals Its Approach to New Series

In an official statement during the TCA, Apple’s head of domestic programming Matt Cherniss celebrated the new content coming to the platform and stressed their commitment to delivering top-tier content and their intentions when it comes to approaching their TV series:

“Today we are elated to be unveiling so many brilliant new stories and characters for audiences to fall in love with in 2024. These compelling series all reflect Apple’s dedication to crafting stories that not only entertain but reflect the richness of our shared human experience, foster a sense of understanding and spark cultural conversations around the world. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store.”

You can watch the teaser below:

