The White Lotus is not returning with a new season until 2025, but it seems like a forthcoming Apple TV + series will provide the perfect company during this waiting period. Palm Royale is based on the 2017 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, and it follows Maxine Simmons as she does her best to insert herself into an exclusive club where only society's higher-ups belong. Although the character does not have the status or wealth that the members of this elite group have, she will find her way around the system and uncover some secrets in the process. The limited series coming out on March 20, is set in the late 1960s during President Nixon's leadership, so it's safe to say that the hairspray and preppy dresses will be a highlight of this project. Yet, another major pull factor for this title is its ensemble, which is stacked with several Hollywood A-listers. From Kristen Wiig to Ricky Martin, here are some of the cast and characters joining the Apple TV + original.

Maxine is the typical social outsider wanting in. She wants more than anything to be a socialite in Palm Beach, especially after being dumped by her husband and closest group of friends. With a goal and the right amount of ambition to get there, Maxine's greatest struggle is crossing the line between the haves and the haves not.

Kristen Wiig plays the protagonist and executive-produced the limited series. The longtime SNL alum has done her fair share of comedy and drama. From starring and co-writing Bridesmaids to earning an Emmy nom for her role in The Spoils of Babylon, Wiig knows when or when not to tap into her comedic chops. By the likes of the trailer, it seems she will definitely make audiences laugh as a social climber in Palm Royale.

Evelyn is the "queen bee" of the Palm Beach elite, and she can be very intimidating. Her eyes are set on preventing Maxine from successfully joining her clique.

Academy Award winner Allison Janney returns to the small screen as Evelyn. Despite getting an Academy Award for her role in I, Tonya, the actress has been a part of several other well-known projects, including the comedy series Mom and The West Wing. In an interview with Parade, Janney spoke about how Carol Burnett led her to join this miniseries in the first place:

"They’re all beautiful actors. And, of course, Carol Burnett [who plays Wiig’s mother-in-law] is the reason I wanted to be an actor in the first place. My mom [Macy Brooks] used to be an actress, and they really inspired me. And my father [Jervis, a real-estate developer] definitely sat up straight when I told him. It’s like my whole career has been legitimized by working with her."

Norma is Maxine's mother-in-law and the grande dame of the Palm Beach upper class, and she keeps a lot of secrets to herself.

Broadway legend Carol Burnett plays Norma in this Apple TV + original. After making a name for herself as a host on The Carol Burnett Show, the actress has been involved in multiple onscreen projects and music endeavors throughout her career. She currently has seven Emmys up her sleeve and is most known for her roles in Annie, The Four Seasons, and Mad About You.

Linda is all about championing feminism, being a political activist, and getting the women of Palm Beach more in touch with their emotions through meditation.

Laura Dern not only plays Linda, but she is also an executive producer on Palm Royale. The actress has been at the top of her game since her breakout performance in David Lynch's Blue Velvet. Not too long ago, she won an Oscar for playing a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story. The actress hasn't starred in a live-action television series since Big Little Lies Season 2 in 2019, so it will be exciting to see her return to the small screen.

Dinah is the ambassador's wife, and she is hellbent on dethroning Evelyn from her post of queen of the town. Despite seeming like she has a perfect life, Dinah is secretly having an affair.

Leslie Bibb plays Dinah in the limited series and her career began on TV. From recurring roles in Private Parts and The Big Easy, the actress slowly left the small screen and joined the MCU in 2008 as Christine Everhart in Iron Man and Iron Man 2. After recently returning to TV in the short-lived Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy, Bibb is ready to play a socialite who harbors secrets.

Robert is a multi-hyphenate staff member at the club that the Palm Beach elite attend regularly.

Ricky Martin is primarily known for his music, but he has been pursuing onscreen roles in the past few years. He had a guest appearance on Season 3 of Glee and then went on to partner again with Ryan Murphy in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (which granted him an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Antonio D'Amico).

Douglas is Maxine's loving husband, who is just as interested in joining the high society of Palm Beach. They do a lot of the scheming together, to climb their way to the top.

Josh Lucas plays Douglas and the actor was most recently credited in another TV show: Yellowstone. Prior to that series, his more well-known performances were in films like Sweet Home Alabama and The Mend.

Mitzi is a society manicurist, who eventually shifts her career path and decides to embrace modeling. She is also Maxine's trustworthy confidante.

Kaia Gerber plays a manicurist-turned-model in the limited series, and like her character, she is a model in real life. Most recently, Gerber was cast in the queer comedy Bottoms, opposite Rachel Sennot and Ayo Edebiri.

Amber Chardae Robinson (Judas and the Black Messiah), Mindy Cohn (The Boy Who Could Fly), Julia Duffy (Christmas With the Campbells), and Bruce Dern (Nebraska) are also a part of the Palm Royale ensemble.

