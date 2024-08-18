The Big Picture Season 2 of Palm Royale is set to start filming in September, with a focus on continuing the intense storyline and resolving cliffhangers.

The Season 1 finale of Apple TV+’s Palm Royale was nothing short of explosive and intriguing with a case of secret identity, a presidential assassination plot, and a grandiose Beach Ball all unfolding in the cliffhanger-filled finale. We know that Season 2 is on the way, but with so much up in the air, fans are likely wondering how in the world the creative team will not just tie everything together but continue to deliver an unbelievably interesting storyline to audiences. Luckily, the show’s creator, Abe Sylvia, recently sat down with Collider’s Christina Radish to chat about that off-the-rails finale, what’s to come from future seasons, and what other dynamite performers we can expect to see joining an already star-studded cast.

According to Sylvia, cameras for Season 2 of Palm Royale are set to pick up “at the end of September,” with the series creator revealing:

“We’ve been writing Season 2 for the last seven months. We’re well into it. When we broke the season finale of the first season, we knew where we were going. We were already breaking episode 201, even as we were building to this big climax where there were five cliffhangers, all within the last 15 seconds."

Comparing the writing team’s thought process to the show’s main character, Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, who’s portrayed by Kristen Wiig, Sylvia added:

“We knew where we were going to pick up in Season 2, so it wasn’t a situation where we were just doing twists for twists sake. Much like Maxine, as writers, we go, 'Let’s create the most impossible situation, and then say to our audience, ‘Watch us get out of it,’' which is basically what Maxine does, every episode. Maxine has a whale wash up on her beach, the day before her party, so how does she solve her problem? We just took that to the max in the finale, and we are so excited to dive into Season 2 and take people on the journey of what happens next.”

‘Palm Royale’s Star-Filled Future

Along with Wiig, Season 1 of Palm Royale also featured dynamic performances from the likes of Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, and the iconic Carol Burnett (more on her character in a minute). With so many top-tier actors already on the call sheet, Radish pressed Sylvia for details surrounding who else we might expect to see join the lineup in the follow-up season. Grateful for the cards he’s already been dealt, Sylvia said:

“Yeah, it’s a real treasure trove. We have a few very exciting guest opportunities. I’ll just leave it at that. Nothing is finalized. We’re still making our way through scripts, but we do have our ideal archetypes that we’re tailoring roles for. We’re just getting into that now. It’s very exciting to see what the next layer we add on will be.”

Backtracking to Burnett’s character, Norma, the grandiose Season 1 finale delivered the plot twist of all plot twists when it was revealed that she wasn’t who she had said she was, giving viewers a case of secret identity. Teasing that fans will just “have to wait and see” what’s to come from Norma — who we now know to be Agnes — Sylvia said:

“We have a rule in the writers’ room that nothing is wasted. Nothing happens just because. Especially in a show that has so many storylines, we try to be as economical as possible, so anything that you’re seeing pays off.”

Another Aesthetically Pleasing Season Is on the Way

Part of Palm Royale’s charm is the vibrant costumes and set pieces that all come from the Palm Beach 1969 setting. Providing a peek into the vibes of the show’s sophomore season, Sylvia said:

“All I’ll say is that we will take a look into more of the women’s homes. We will travel around Palm Beach and see a little bit more of Palm Beach. You should be ready to expect the unexpected in story, and also a leveling up, even from here. Season 1 is our baseline, from a design standpoint. What I said to the writers and my fellow producers and to Apple, was that we have to continue to challenge Jon Carlos, our production designer, and Alix Friedberg, our costume designer, who are just so brilliant, every season, so that they’re not coming back and doing exactly the same thing. So, I think we’ve come up with new ways to stimulate the creative juices of our amazing and brilliant partners.”

Season 1 of Palm Royale is now streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned at Collider for more from our chat with Sylvia.

