Watch an exclusive sneak peek from the next episode of Palm Royale.

Based on Juliet McDaniel's novel, Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, the series blends humor with a critique of societal norms.

Palm Royale has become one of the most talked about, buzziest shows on television since it debuted, and Collider is delighted to be partnering with Apple TV+ to bring our readers an exclusive look at the latest episode which drops today. The series delves into the challenging journey of Maxine Simmons, portrayed by Kristen Wiig, as she navigates the complex social hierarchies of Palm Beach in 1969. The story, set against the backdrop of high society, examines the sacrifices required to cross from the world of the have-nots to the haves, encapsulating the enduring struggle for belonging. The clip shows Maxine visiting NASA with her friends, seeing the astronauts of the Apollo program working out.

The show features an impressive cast alongside Wiig, including Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber, with special appearances by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

What Is 'Palm Royale' Based On?

Image via Apple TV+

Juliet McDaniel's novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie is a comedic and poignant look at the life of Maxine Simmons, a woman who, after being unceremoniously dumped by her husband in the late 1960s, sets out on a quest to prove her worth and reclaim her dignity. Determined not to let her ex-husband have the last laugh, Maxine decides to enter and win the Mrs. American Pie beauty pageant, believing that this title will restore her status and show the world, and especially her ex-husband, her true value.

The story is set amidst the tumultuous and changing social landscape of the late '60s and early '70s, blending humor with a sharp critique of societal norms and expectations of women. Maxine's journey takes her from the cocktail parties of Palm Springs to the competition in Tucson, Arizona, where she encounters a cast of eccentric characters, including a son who thinks he's invisible, a beauty queen with a secret, and a friend who supports her in the most unexpected ways.

Palm Royale airs weekly, every Wednesday, through May 8 on Apple TV+. Check out our exclusive clip for the show above and don't miss tonight's episode when it hits the streamer!

Palm Royale 9 10 Chronicles a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle. Release Date March 20, 2024 Creator Abe Sylvia Cast Leslie Bibb , Laura Dern , Allison Janney Kristen Wiig , ricky martin , Josh Lucas Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

