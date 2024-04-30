The Big Picture In a sneak peek at Palm Royale Episode 9, the resort prepares to welcome Richard Nixon.

Palm Royale's future is uncertain, but a potential Season 2 is in the works.

The star-studded cast in the comedy series adds to its allure.

It's been a wild run, but Palm Royale is now getting ready to wrap up its first season. The comedy series centers around the events inside a resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In order to tease the series' penultimate episode, Apple TV+ shared with Collider a sneak peek that suggests this will be one of the event-like episodes of the season (whale notwithstanding). Maxine (Kristen Wiig) announces that (then) President Richard Nixon is coming for a visit. You can check out the clip in this article.

The sneak peek starts out with a surprise for Maxine's frenemies: Since they barely cared about her fate by the end of the last episode, it's safe to say they didn't expect to see her any time soon. But she's clearly over that, because she's got more important business to attend to. According to her, none other than President Richard Nixon is coming to the party she's throwing, and the main reason is because the politician wants to meet the astronauts she befriended at NASA earlier in the season.

Needless to say, a visit from the most important person in the country would be exactly what Maxine needs in order to cement her place in Florida high society. However, what happens if all of this is a fluke? And, most importantly, hasn't she lost enough of her own self in order to become someone she's not? The recurring themes of Palm Royale will now come back harder than ever as the season approaches its end, and maybe the President's visit — or absence — is the final push that makes Maxine realize she's trying to cater to the wrong people.

Is 'Palm Royale' Renewed For Season 2?

Apple TV+ still hasn't officially renewed Palm Royale for Season 2, but series star Leslie Bibb (American Housewife) told Collider that the writers are already hard at work on new episodes. However, she stressed that the streaming platform takes its time before greenlighting a new season. If it does happen, Bibb stated it will be "wild." Looking at the bigger picture, it would make sense for Apple to extend Palm Royale's tenure because its catalog is getting some increasingly compelling titles in the comedy genre — and there's a Ted Lasso-shaped hole that needs to be filled in the heart of subscribers.

Aside from Wiig and Bibb, Palm Royale also stars Ricky Martin (American Crime Story), Josh Lucas (Yellowstone), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Allison Janney (Mom), Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) and Bruce Dern (Old Dads).

Apple TV+ drops the new episode from Palm Royale this Wednesday, May 1st. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek below:

Palm Royale 9 10 Chronicles a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle. Release Date March 20, 2024 Creator Abe Sylvia Cast Leslie Bibb , Laura Dern , Allison Janney Kristen Wiig , ricky martin , Josh Lucas Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

