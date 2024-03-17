1969 was an incredibly eventful year, from the Apollo 11 moon landing to the Woodstock Music Festival, but in Palm Royale, everyone was focused on climbing the social ladder of high society. This upcoming series has an incredible list of actors bringing this comedic version of Mad Men to life. With the Florida coast as a backdrop, we’re equally excited about the stunning settings that will capture this glamorous era.

As we patiently wait for the series premiere, there’s a lot to be excited about, like when and where to watch or who’s in it and who made it. It’s a storyline that's as intriguing as it is entertaining, so here's everything we know so far about this highly anticipated series.

When and Where Can You Watch 'Palm Royale'?

Palm Royale will premiere on March 20, 2024. The series will unfold over 10 episodes, streaming every Wednesday until May 8, 2024. The series will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple is known for streaming only original content on its service so it is unlikely to become available elsewhere.

Is There a Trailer for 'Palm Royale'?

Apple TV released a trailer for Palm Royale back on February 5, 2024. It starts with Maxine, played by Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), caught in an office with the Palm Royale Manager, portrayed by James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer), as she admits to sneaking into the resort, less than gracefully falling off the back fence in the process. Maxine is a newcomer to Palm Beach, Florida. Still, as she introduces herself to the socially elite group of women at the Palm Royale Hotel, they don’t appear as enthusiastic about the fresh face. Determined to become a part of this group, Maxine pushes through any negativity she encounters in class. This eventually leads to her becoming the talk of the town. However, with her rising status comes the realization of the lonesomeness that plagues this group of socialites. The endless pressure to remain perfect and protect secrets is exhausting, but nothing is too difficult for Maxine. She continues to discover more and more skeletons in the closets of the mondaines, and their desire to get rid of her grows dangerous. The trailer closes with Maxine making a grand entrance to a stage with a fitting jazz tune called There'll Be Some Changes Made by Ann-Margret playing, foreshadowing the impact she’s about to make.

Apple TV also released “An Inside Look” on its YouTube channel on March 7, 2024. No stranger to 60s socialites, Carol Burnett (Annie), who will play Norma D'ellacourt, kicks it off with an interview where she describes the power behind holding secrets in Palm Beach. Ricky Martin pops in, explaining how excited he was once he read the script for Palm Royale. Then, as creator Abe Sylvia explains the series premise, the rest of the cast chimes in with how each character interacts with Maxine during the series. With more exclusive peaks at the extravagant set designs, we’re one step closer to learning everything about the secrets of Palm Beach.

What Is 'Palm Royale' About?

As we mentioned, Palm Royale is set in 1969, following Maxine Simmons, who is attempting to break into the exclusive circles of Palm Beach high society. When her aunt, Norma D'ellacourt, who is at the top of the socialite hierarchy, slips into a coma of sorts, Maxine and her husband, Douglas, assume the family name and responsibilities. With Norma's blank checks and access to the Palm Royale, Maxine attempts to climb that social ladder, but not without its many roadblocks in the form of other clubwomen vying for Norma’s previous position.

Who Stars in 'Palm Royale'?

The cast of Palm Royale includes Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons, Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as Linda, Allison Janney (The West Wing) as Evelyn, Leslie Bibb (Iron Man) as Dinah, Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Robert, Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama) as Douglas, Carol Burnett as Norma, Amber Chardae Robinson, Jordan Bridges, Kaia Gerber, Jason Canela, Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), Julia Duffy (Newhart), Claudia Ferri, Rick Cosnett, and Roberto Sanchez.

Who Made 'Palm Royale'?

Palm Royale was created by Abe Sylvia, who is also the writer, executive producer, and showrunner but it is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. Alongside Sylvia, the series had the overwhelming support of its executive producers, including Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor (The Help), John Norris, Sharr White, and Sheri Holman. The series also boasted a list of directors, including Tate Taylor, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

