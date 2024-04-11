Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Palm Royale, Season 1, Episode 6.

Palm Royale might be wooing audiences following its Apple TV+ premiere this past spring, but it’s the show’s latest episode that made for some iconic moments between series star Laura Dern and her real-life father, living legend, Bruce Dern. In what also marks the duo’s first on-screen collaboration, the two also share a very poignant moment that is undoubtedly one of the series’ best moments. In an exclusive interview with Collider about the deliciously fun series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Carol Burnett, Dern admits sharing the screen with dad Bruce was an “amazing experience” that will live with her forever. But it was their final moments on screen that left everyone in awe, according to Dern and producing partner, Jayme Lemons.

After audiences learn in Episode 5 that Linda Shaw (Dern) accidentally shot her dad Skeet (Bruce Dern) years ago and the gun used in the incident has since been disposed of by Maxine (Wiig), the patriarchal figure is ready to end his life in Episode 6’s “Maxine Takes a Step.” Knowing there is no way his daughter could be caught for the accident and imprisoned, he decides to end his suffering and life. Linda reluctantly accepts his decision and the two share one of the most tender moments together, including a father-daughter acid trip before Skeet passes away.

Palm Royale Chronicles a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle.

Creating Linda for ‘Palm Royale’ Offered Room for Bruce Dern’s Skeet

Dern told Collider that the moment was something she longed to take on with her dad, Bruce. "Thank God for partners like Jayme [Lemons] and Abe Sylvia and Tate Taylor coming up with a way," she said about the collaboration. "They all knew that dad and I had always longed to work together. My mother [Diane Ladd] and I had worked together, but I’ve never gotten to act with my dad."

With the show taking some creative liberties outside its novel for the small screen adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by amplifying its cast, creating Linda from scratch was a gesture the executive producer admits was one she’ll cherish forever. "It’s amazing that we were able to create Linda, find the time and space that I could be part of the show in the way that I could, and give me that dream come true, and that my dad would say yes," Dern said. "He was working at the time, and just like, 'Are you kidding? Why would I not come and be at play with my kid? I never worked with my kid.' And it’s an amazing experience to sit across from one’s parent and look in their eyes as an actor. It’s amazing."

Dern’s producing partner, Lemons also tells Collider it was a real spectacle to see the two collaborate on screen together. "For me, truly it was like a pinnacle of my career because to watch my producing partner have her dream come true, but to also watch my best friend act with my buddy Bruce, who I love like my own family, makes me cry if I think about it right now. I will never forget it as long as I live."

'Palm Royale' Episode 6's Father-Daughter Moment Left Its Crew Awestruck

Dern adds how making television moves very fast and at times can be "overwhelming for the crew," but it was this scene that had everyone completely glued. "The entire crew and Ricky Martin, who we had our first scene — a pin could have dropped," she said. "The respect for my father as an artist, the love that crew showed him — both my parents — it’s such a beautiful thing to watch. But it’s like everyone knew how special a moment it was, and just like, time stopped. It was really a beautiful time."

Lemons adds that Bruce has worked with half of the crew of Palm Royale, stating how he can tell you their "father’s uncle’s brother’s name and how fast he ran the 40 in his high school track meet." While Dern admits it’s all true, Lemons praises the actor’s "genius" traits. "He’s the most connected, loving, generous, participatory cast member you could ever dream of, and then to get him to be like your pseudo dad and then hang out — it was just the greatest day on set of my life."

Carol Burnett’s Addition to ‘Palm Royale’ Has Everyone Shook

Laura Dern’s father, Bruce Dern hasn’t been the only living legend on Palm Royale. The soap opera set in the 1960s blending the decadent photography of Slim Aarons’ best work alongside bright ‘60s fashion and colors, has found Carol Burnett giving audiences just as much of the charm and allure we have come to know from her. But while her performance proves she’s still at the top of her game, producing partners, Dern and Jayme Lemons admit they’re still in shock over Burnett agreeing to be a part of the series.

"Are you sure that happened?" Lemons asked, jokingly, to which Dern responded everyone is "still in shock." But at the end of the day, the two admit the icon is just the most professional and sweetest person you’ll ever meet. "You think you’re going to work with her, the most professional person you’ve ever worked with, but then you get to have meals with her and play Wordle with her, and learn about her relationship with Lucille Ball, who was her mentor as a female producer for making everything happen. She’s taught us so much," Dern said.

"It was like going to class, but with your favorite teacher who also is kind of the cool one who lets you, like, have a drink," Lemons laughed. "I still can’t believe that I’m a kid from Arkansas who knows Carol Burnett. What is life?"

New episodes of Palm Royale drop every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

