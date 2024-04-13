The Big Picture As Robert Diaz in Palm Royale, Ricky Martin holds his own against acting legends with unique chemistry.

Robert Diaz brings a mix of sex appeal and sharp wit to the show, showcasing his character's depth.

His interactions with Maxine reveal both tension and similarities, adding to the mystery of his past.

There is so much to love in the delicious new series Palm Royale. With a story set in the late 1960s, this show brings mystery, rise to power, and dark secrets to its viewers. It's filled with rich acting, as many comedians play around with more eccentric characters. Kirsten Wiig, Carol Burnett, and Allison Janney are all comedic legends who really show their versatility in these eccentric characters. Not to mention acting legend Laura Dern, who plays this feminist with a hidden past. But the best part of the TV series might have to be Ricky Martin, and not just because of his tight short shorts and habit of not wearing a shirt. He can hold his own against the comedy legends without a second glance.

Palm Royale 9 10 Chronicles a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle. Release Date March 20, 2024 Creator Abe Sylvia Cast Leslie Bibb , Laura Dern , Allison Janney Kristen Wiig , ricky martin , Josh Lucas Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Who Is Ricky Martin in 'Palm Royale'?

Apple TV+'s latest period drama first introduces this mysterious veteran in a form-fitted uniform. Robert Diaz works as a bartender at the Palm Royale Club, but we soon realize he's much more than that. We learn that he lives with Norma (Burnett) at the Dellacorte Mansion as her caretaker, but since she embolized, he's had the mansion to himself and has been maintaining it. He knows everyone's business but isn't open about it and is the picturesque portrait of professionalism at the club. Robert brings the heat with each outfit he wears and every roast he throws at Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig). As for his past, we haven't quite figured that one out yet. Since only a few episodes have been released, there's no telling where his story could go from here. But wherever it's going, he's sure to capture the audience's attention.

Ricky Martin's Chemistry With His Castmates Heats Things Up

Close

Martin goes head-to-head with many of the iconic actors in the show but often manages to steal the scene. His chemistry with each actor is unique, and he effortlessly plays off each, especially with Norma. Although we still don't exactly know what Robert is to Norma, relationship-wise, there are a few clues as to what he could be. Maybe he's her plutonic caretaker who flirts with her occasionally and learns all the club's secrets for her. As the bartender, it would be easy to overhear precious secrets while delivering drinks or from overhearing patrons sitting at the bar gossiping. In exchange, he lives in the pool house. If all else is still in the air, one thing that we know is that Robert cares for Norma. Why else would he visit her while she's in her coma to freshen up her makeup and play the trumpet for her? We also see how excited Robert was to see Norma once she was awake, then up and about more during their tender interactions in the bookstore. It looked like he was pained to leave her again. But you could tell he wanted his interactions with Maxine in the bookstore – or in general – to be minimal.

Speaking of Maxine Simmons-Dellacorte, she is so driven by the need to fit in that she'll do almost anything to achieve her goals, much like Robert, but Robert is not as extreme as Maxine, causing them to butt heads constantly. They're similar in a lot of ways. They just have different tactics for getting what they want. However, they play off each other well because their character similarities and stubbornness create tension, demonstrating how Martin fits in well with the other acting veterans. Robert Diaz proves he isn't afraid to hold his own against Maxine when he refuses to leave the pool house and ends up stealing the scene as he wins the argument. But he also has a sympathetic side that comes out when Maxine gets a little too intoxicated on the golf course. Robert takes her home and won't let the reporter grill her about her past. They may not always get along, but Robert sees something of himself in Maxine, which makes him want to protect her. This is another reason these two work so well together; they showcase the reality of what men and women go through to fit in and their self-discovery of what that means or how far they're willing to push the limits to take their place.

Even when in a scene with Laura Dern, Martin shows his abilities. He doesn't steal the spotlight. Instead, they work together to give us this will they/won't they vibe. Then, after they smoke a joint, they get into the real stuff. Linda (Dern) gives Robert the space to be who he is and encourages that. She almost takes over Robert's protective role and protects him while they hang out in the pool house. She tells him he doesn't have to be afraid and that it's okay to be who he is. Next thing you know, they hug goodbye, and that's when Linda finds the elusive Rolodex and steals it when Robert isn't looking. The stealing of the Rolodex puts Robert in a tailspin because he knows how important it is to Norma and potentially everyone else in the club.

Ricky Martin's Character Robert Diaz Mixes Sex Appeal With Dazzling Quips

Image via Apple TV+

Even though he is pitted against comedy geniuses, he still manages to steal a laugh for two for himself. He's more than a tight shirt and speedo. Especially right off the bat when he brings Maxine her drink, and she asks if she has to sign for it. He says, "Excuse me?" to which she responds with "Did I spill?" and he quips back with "In a manner." Right off the bat, you knew this waiter could be trouble; he could see right through Maxine and her antics. And that never stops as the series progresses. Maxine moves into the mansion and fights with Robert immediately, burning her bridge for any help that day. Especially since she had invited all the ladies from the country club over for cocktails, which Maxine didn't know how to make, but somehow she muddled through. And when Maxine came asking for help, his response was the best; he responded with, "I'm packing my dungarees."

You can see by the first few episodes that Ricky Martin doesn't need any help holding his own. He impresses in every scene and responds to those around him. The actors around him don't have to carry him at all, which gives them the chance to make each other shine brighter. His chemistry with the people around him only adds to the story and builds the mystery of his past.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Palm Royale is streaming on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+