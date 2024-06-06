The Big Picture Palm Royale scores a Season 2 renewal just weeks after its Season 1 finale.

The series delves into the cutthroat world of high society in the 1960s, showcasing ambition, rivalry, and intrigue.

With a stellar cast including Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale captures the essence of a luxurious era.

In a year already packed with hits for Apple TV+, one series has already landed a renewal just one month after going off the year. Palm Royale, which first premiered on March 20 and aired its Season 1 finale on May 8, is officially returning for Season 2. The series stars comedy legend Kristen Wiig, who has been a force in Hollywood for the better part of 20 years with more than 100 acting credits to her name. Alongside Wiig in the cast is Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, and Carol Burnett.

Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Stephanie Laing, and Claire Scanlon all directed episodes in the first season of Palm Royale, and the series features a fully staffed writing room which is led by Logan Faust, Juliet McDaniel, and Abe Sylvia. Palm Royale was a mixed bag among critics and audiences, landing at a "rotten" score of 55% from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, but balanced out by a softer 70% from audiences. The series follows an ambitious woman who has her sights set on securing a seat at America's most exclusive table: high society in Palm Beach in the late 1960s.

What Else Is There To Watch on Apple TV+?

Although Apple TV+ certainly isn't one of the biggest streaming services by the numbers, the platform has consistently released high-quality TV shows that have won more than their fair share of Emmys. Apple TV+'s biggest hit is arguably Ted Lasso, the comedy series from creator Bill Lawrence which follows an American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who moves overseas to catch for a fictional soccer team in the Premier League, AFC Richmond. Ted Lasso went off the air in 2023 after completing its third season, but the series has 13 Emmys to its name and is beloved by many.

More recently, Apple TV+ aired its mind-twisting sci-fi series starring Noomi Rapace, Constellation, which was canceled after one season. The platform also found a win to kick off 2024 with Masters of The Air, the period drama starring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan. Apple TV+ is currently in the midst of airing Dark Matter, the multiversal sci-fi series adapted from Blake Crouch's novel, which stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly.

There is no official release date for Palm Royale Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of Palm Royale on Apple TV+.

Palm Royale 9 10 Amidst the opulence of 1960s high society, a select group of women compete fiercely for a prestigious place in an exclusive social circle. The series delves into their lives, highlighting the personal sacrifices and moral compromises they make in pursuit of status and recognition. As tensions rise and secrets unfold, the characters find themselves entangled in a web of ambition, rivalry, and intrigue. The story captures the essence of an era defined by its luxurious facade and the complex, often turbulent lives of those striving to climb the social hierarchy. Release Date March 20, 2024 Creator Abe Sylvia Cast Leslie Bibb , Laura Dern , Allison Janney Kristen Wiig , ricky martin , Josh Lucas Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Abe Sylvia Production Company Apple Studios, Boat Rocker Studios, Jaywalker Pictures Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Expand

