The brilliant Palm Royale was officially renewed for a second season by Apple TV back in June, something stars Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin had hoped for. This renewal came following a stellar first outing in which both the public and critics gushed over the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Abe Sylvia was prompted to discuss the upcoming second season, with the Emmy nominee offering a vague yet oh-so-enticing answer. He said:

"I think the audience should expect the unexpected. I think they should expect us to double down on all the things that we did in season one, and go bigger. What is the whale of this season? We have asked ourselves those questions because luckily, in one season, we’ve developed a fantastic and rabid fan base, which is really exciting. The show seems to be in the cultural conversation, and that’s really gratifying. We want to make sure that the people who loved season one don’t get tired of us in season two. In what ways can we expand their experience of Palm Royale and also invite people who haven’t yet checked out the show to come."

Despite not being renewed for a second season at the time of production, Sylvia still left the first season on a major cliffhanger, which has left viewers clinging on for more and desperately hoping for a renewal since the finale aired. Alas, that renewal has arrived, and answers will be on their way. Sylvia cited this in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying he "wanted to create a situation where the audience gasped at the end, and we have to know what happens next. I would have done that whether I had a second season or not. You don’t want your show to feel settled, especially if you want multiple seasons."

'Palm Royale' Perfectly Blends the New and the Old

Palm Royale's debut on Apple TV+ was met instantly with plenty of praise. Bolstered by a stellar lineup including the aforementioned Wiig and Martin, as well as the likes of Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, and Carol Burnett, the series neatly capitalizes on the setting it provides with an aesthetically delightful experience. A heartwarming series unafraid to provide a bite or two, Collider's Tania Hussain commented on Palm Royale's triumphs in her review, saying:

"Funny and wicked with very mature humor, Palm Royale is a throwback to yesteryear classics but with more intricately pointed nuance. Whereas a lot of comedy today is about making the audience cringe and feel uncomfortable, Palm Royale plays like the best old-school, slapstick charm, with humor and depth that makes you feel good at the end."

Palm Royale Season 2 has been given an exciting update from creator Abe Sylvia. You can watch all the episodes of Season 1 right now on Apple TV+.

