‘Palm Springs’: Andy Samberg & Cristin Milioti on Making Their Sundance Hit

–

One of my favorite films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival – and the feature that secured the highest sale price of any film in the festival’s history – was director Max Barbakow’s Palm Springs. Written by Andy Siara and produced by The Lonely Island, the film is about two people (Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) that meet at a desert destination wedding and then spend a lot of time getting to know one another. While I would love to go into more detail about the plot, this is one of those films that has a few unexpected twists and turns and I’d rather not spoil anything here. However, if you need to know more, you can read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review. Palm Springs also stars J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Peter Gallagher, and Meredith Hagner.

Shortly before seeing the film, I got to sit down with Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Camila Mendes, Max Barbakow and Andy Siara for a spoiler-free conversation. They talked about how the film came together, the plot, the last thing they cut before locking picture, memorable moments from filming, the editing process, what having great improvisers on set did for the movie, and a lot more.

Finally, we have to thank our presenting partner, the Kia Telluride SUV, which was recently named the 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Additional thanks to support sponsors Glenfiddich Scotch, Peroni Beer, Marbl Toronto, mou footwear, ic! Berlin sunglasses and clothing lines, Laundry by Sheli Segal and Orginal Penguin.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Camila Mendes, Max Barbakow and Andy Siara: