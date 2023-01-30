Time-loop movies are, ironically, incredibly re-watchable. Slasher flicks, action thrillers, hilarious comedies, sweet romantic comedies, and biting teen movies — the time-loop film can be found in almost every pocket of cinema. So, what makes these films so addictive? They're self-aware, don't take themselves too seriously, and contain some pretty funny comedic beats from the characters that inhabit them: they're just fun to watch.

RELATED: The Best Comedies of the 21st Century So Far

With Groundhog Day (no, not the movie) fast approaching its annual celebration, step back in time and watch these entertaining and essential movies about people who re-live the same day over and over again. Deja vu, anyone?

1 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Image via Hulu

When she meets Nyles (Andy Samberg) at her sister's wedding, Sarah (Cristin Milioti) decides to follow him into a mysterious cave. Consequently, she ends up stuck in a loop, re-living the same day with him when romantic sparks fly between the two.

Injected with flair, vibrancy, and plenty of meta-humor on the time-loop genre, Palm Springs was a hit with critics and audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Complete with pitch-perfect chemistry between Samberg and Milioti, and an appearance from J.K. Simmons, Palm Springs is an intoxicating comedy from Max Barbakow (in his directorial debut).

2 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' (2021)

Image via Amazon

Two teens, Mark (Kyle Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) live the same day repeatedly. When they cross paths with one another, memories are made, and a bond is forged as they create a day they will never forget.

One of the more recent additions to the time loop genre, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a sweet tale of two star-crossed teenagers. With likable leads, who turn in lovely performances and share great chemistry, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a charming and delightful film worth watching over Groundhog Day and any other day in the year.

3 'Looper' (2012)

In Rian Johnson's trippy thriller, criminal gangs send people back in time to be killed by loopers. Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a looper and a hired gun, is in danger when one of the victims is him.

2012's Looper, blended with the mind-bending nature of Inception and the story concept of The Terminator, is a worthy addition to the list of must-see time-loop movies to watch. With a great cast (Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt also star), clever writing from Johnson, and compelling action set-pieces, Looper is a hidden gem.

4 'Before I Fall' (2017)

After she dies in a car crash, Sam (Zoey Deutch) is forced to repeat the events leading up to the incident. As she grows tired of reliving the same day over again, Sam decides to uncover the mysteries surrounding her death.

Mixed with the time-loop adventures of Groundhog Day and the teenage girldom of Mean Girls, Before I Fall is a surprisingly heartfelt story into the world of teenage girlhood and the dangers of high-school bullying. Led by an emotionally strong performance from Deutch and under the direction of Ry Russo-Young, Before I Fall depicts the glamorous lives of these teenage girls while also using time loops in a meaningful way.

5 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Phil (Bill Murray), a cynical weatherman, travels to a small town in Punxsutawney to once again cover and report on an event where a Groundhog predicts the weather. Consequently, Phil ends up living the same day over and over again, causing him to take advantage of this and re-evaluate his life in the process.

The definitive movie about time loops, Groundhog Day, has become a beloved, cherished, and fan-favorite comedy since it was released in the early '90s. It's also regarded as one of the best comedies of the decade. Helmed by Harold Ramis, featuring one of Bill Murray's finest performances, and producing funny-yet-poignant moments, Groundhog Day is a timeless philosophical classic that will never get old.

6 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

Image via Universal

When she wakes up in a stranger's room on her birthday, self-centered college student Tree (Jessica Rothe) gets an eerie feeling of deja vu. After she is brutally stabbed, Tree wakes up again in the same stranger's room unharmed and must repeat the day over again until she finds out who killed her.

A break-out hit when it was released back in 2017, Happy Death Day is a wildly entertaining horror-comedy from Christopher Landon (best known for the Paranormal Activity franchise and Scout's Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse). Wildly entertaining, Happy Death Day is a fun Scream-inspired satire powered by a star-turning performance from Rothe.

7 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Forced to join and carry out a mission fighting aliens, Lt Col. Bill Cage (Tom Cruise) finds himself stuck in a time loop. But, as he lives the same day again and again, he improves his fighting skills while bonding with comrade Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt).

Thrilling and packed with gripping action sequences, Edge of Tomorrow is an entertaining action-infused entry in the time loop movie hall of fame. While Cruise and Blunt ooze charisma, Doug Liman's tight direction and his ability to freshen the 'time loop' concept with science-fiction, thrills, action, and war make Edge of Tomorrow a well-crafted study into one man's ability to never die.

8 'Two Distant Strangers' (2020)

Image via Netflix

After a one-night stand, Carter (Joey Bada$$) tries to get home to his dog when he is caught in a time loop that forces him to re-live and experience a deadly run-in with a cop.

Directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, Two Distant Strangers is a short film that harrowingly portrays police brutality and the devastating effects this has on Black Americans across its 30-minute run-time. The timely message, the impact this has on Carter, and the violent, powerful imagery earned Two Distant Strangers a win for Best Live-Action Short Film at the Academy Awards in 2021.

9 'Source Code' (2011)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) is part of a top-secret military mission where he is sent back in time to re-live the final eight minutes of a man who dies in a terrorist attack on board a train. However, while he tries to locate the bomber responsible, he believes he can save everyone on the train.

Led by an intense performance from Gyllenhaal, 2011's Source Code is a compelling watch that is well-directed by Duncan Jones. While Source Code has shades of Groundhog Day, its focus on mind games helps separate itself from the 1993 comedy classic. Source Code also boasts a strong cast, with the likes of Vera Farmiga and Jeffrey Wright adding a thrilling edge to an incredibly underrated thriller.

10 'The Final Girls' (2015)

Image via Stage 6

Poking fun at slasher movies, The Final Girls is about a group of high-schoolers who find themselves re-living the same 90 minutes of Camp Bloodbath (a popular slasher-horror that has gained cult status) repeatedly. Together with the cult film's characters, they must fight off and kill the murderer.

While the time loop doesn't play a major role here (the characters don't re-live the same day as much as others in the genre), it places the concept inside a 1980s slasher flick — something no other time loop movie has done before. The Final Girls manage to parody slasher films while tugging at the heartstrings of the audience with its explorations into grief all at the same time.

KEEP READING: From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality