‘Palm Springs’ Breaks Sundance Sale Record by 69 Cents

If you want to experience Palm Springs the way our own Adam Chitwood did for his review out of Sundance, stop reading now. All signs point to this movie being one of those best experienced by going into it absolutely cold. So with that in mind, we’ll keep the details of the movie’s record-breaking Sundance sale up front before getting into what the plot is actually about.

As Variety reports, the Andy Samberg/Cristin Milioti comedy exceeded its sales expectations of around $15 million by pulling in $17,500,000.69; nice. The joint pickup comes from Hulu and indie distributor Neon, the latter of which will distribute the film in U.S. theaters at some point in the near future. Hulu, meanwhile, will add the pic to the streaming-service’s “Samberg Selections” including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, SNL and the cult classic Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Here’s what The Lonely Island members / producers Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter had to say following the acquisition:

“We spent over $85 million of our own money on this movie, WE ARE TAKING A BATH on this deal. We hope Neon and Hulu are happy but we definitely have a lot of explaining to do to our families.”

As for the film itself, here’s your second spoiler warning:

Milioti plays a self-destructive bridesmaid to her younger sister at a desert destination wedding. Samberg’s emotional toast leads to a meet-cute between them, but a metaphysical event leaves the two of them with nothing to do but ponder the meaning of life, love, and more.

Max Barbakow directs; J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher also star. Keep an eye out for this one!