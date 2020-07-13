Exclusive ‘Palm Springs’ Mondo Poster Features 100% More Dinosaurs than Expected

Have you had a chance to check out Palm Springs on Hulu yet? If not, get a move on, because the sweet romantic comedy with a time loop twist is one of the best movies of the year. And once you’re done, bask in this exclusive poster from artist Matt Taylor for the good folks over at Mondo. As usual, it’s absolutely gorgeous and features 100% more dinosaurs than expected if you’re not already familiar with Palm Springs. (There are…several wild left turns in this film.) Even better, you can snag the poster right here starting tomorrow, July 14.

Directed by Max Barbakow (Mi Dulcinea) and written by Andy Siara (Lodge 49), Palm Springs follows carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti), who meet at a wedding in, you guessed it, Palm Springs. What starts as a genuinely pleasant rom-com turns into some timey-wimey nonsense after Nyles and Sarah realize they can not escape the day of the wedding — which means they also can’t escape each other. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher. NEON is distributing the film, with Limelight and Lonely Island Classics serving as producers.

Check out the poster below. Palm Springs is now streaming on Hulu and playing at select drive-thru theaters. For even more on the film, check out our full review and our in-depth conversation with producers The Lonely Island: Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone. (We also get into stone-cold classics Hot Rod and Popstar.)

Here is the official synopsis for Palm Springs: