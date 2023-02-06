Momentum Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Palm Trees and Power Lines, an upcoming thriller coming to theaters next month. The movie stars Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, Kingdom) as a sexual predator and serves as a cautionary tale for teenagers involved in inappropriate relationships.

The trailer introduces us to newcomer Lily McInerny as Lea, a teenage girl bored with her middle-class suburban life. One day, Lea crosses paths with Tom (Tucker), a man twice her age that takes a liking to the girl. Soon, Tom starts courting Lea, telling her she’s unlike any girl he’s ever met. Mesmerized by the attention she gets from an older man, Lea remains blind to the danger of her new relationship, letting herself fall for Tom with all the intensity of her teenage heart.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about Palm Trees and Power Lines’ plot, which is refreshing considering how thrillers thrive in mystery. However, we can already see Tom using commonplace lines to push Lea away from her family and friends. There are also hints of dangerous jealousy where we see glimpses of the darkness Tom hides inside. Finally, the increasingly disturbing background music underlines how Palm Trees and Power Lines is not a love story. It is a twisted tale of the dangers teenagers can put themselves into.

Who’s Involved with Palm Trees and Power Lines?

Palm Trees and Power Lines is the feature directorial debut of Jamie Dack, who wrote the film’s script alongside Audrey Findlay. Despite this being the first feature in Dack’s career, Palm Trees and Power Lines granted her a U.S. Dramatic Sundance Jury Award for Directing at this year’s edition of the festival. The movie also stars Gretchen Mol and Auden Thornton.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Palm Trees and Power Lines comes to theaters and VOD on March 3. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below.