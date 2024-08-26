Established and properly launched following the Second World War, the Cannes Film Festival is held annually in Cannes, France, only missing some years due to factors largely outside the festival's control. It’s a festival that might not be as well-known as something like the Oscars, but it has a reputation for being one of the most important annual events for international cinema, with the Palme d’Or being the Cannes equivalent of Best Picture.

It went by some different names at different points, like the “Grand Prix,” but such winners are effectively Palme d’Or winners. Also, the festival had some rules early on, with 11 movies winning the top prize in 1946 and five winning in 1947. Since then, there’s usually only been one Palme d’Or winner per year, and sometimes two. Anyway, it’s an unusual film festival with a somewhat unconventional top prize, but there have been some relatively well-known and mass-appeal movies that have won the Palme d’Or. These relatively mainstream films are more surprising among other winners at Cannes, because it feels like the more unusual films in competition are likely to win over the films that are, by comparison, conventional.

10 'Crossfire' (1947)

Director: Edward Dmytryk

Close

Robert was clearly a popular name for men born early in the 20th century, because Crossfire happens to star three Roberts: Robert Young, Robert Mitchum, and Robert Ryan, the trio being top-billed. It was a film that won one of the five major prizes at Cannes in 1947, all being declared Grand Prix winners though each was given that top honor for a different reason.

In the case of Crossfire, it was designated the “Best Social Film,” with its status as a Grand Prix winner making it comparable to later Palme d’Or winners. It’s a well-acted and serious-minded film noir movie, exploring antisemitism in the wake of World War II. It did so in a hard-hitting and successfully socially conscious way (hence the Cannes win), but feels unusual among other winners for being of the film noir genre and also, technically speaking, being a B-movie.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Marty' (1955)

Director: Delbert Mann

Image Via United Artists

It’s exceedingly uncommon for a movie to win both Best Picture at the Academy Awards and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, but Marty is one of the three to have done it. The first was The Lost Weekend, which sort of counts; it was one of the 11 winners of the Grand Prix in 1946. Most recently, Parasite also won the top honor from both Cannes and the Oscars, but its win at the latter felt more surprising than its win at the former.

As for Marty, it’s just such a straightforward, no-nonsense, and easily approachable film that it feels surprising to have won at Cannes, given how complex and unconventional most films beloved at Cannes seem to be. It’s a good movie for sure; just not the kind that screams “Palme d’Or winner,” at least on the surface.

Marty Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 10, 1955 Director Delbert Mann Cast Ernest Borgnine , Betsy Blair , Esther Minciotti , Karen Steele Runtime 90 minutes

8 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Director: Robert Altman

Image via 20th Century-Fox

A couple of years before it became a popular and long-running TV series, M*A*S*H was also a movie with a similar premise and characters. It followed the staff members of a field hospital during the Korean War, and worked as a comedy as well as a war drama, thanks to the fact that so many characters made jokes as a way of coping with the horrors of war around them.

It’s more comedic than a good many Palme d’Or winners, but the serious themes found in M*A*S*H do make it feel a little more in step with the sorts of movies that do well at Cannes. The film itself might not hold up as well as the milder TV series of the same name, but it’s still good for its time, and one can see why it resonated back when it was released, what with the ongoing anti-war sentiments of that era.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape' (1989)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Image Via Miramax

Notable for being a small film that seemed to come out of nowhere and do extremely well, Sex, Lies, and Videotape walked so plenty of other small and independent movies of the 1990s could run. It also helped establish Steven Soderbergh almost overnight, with the director turning just 26 the year Sex, Lies, and Videotape came out, thereby being the youngest solo winner of a Palme d’Or, at the time.

The film itself is raw and slightly edgy in a way the title hints at, exploring marriage, infidelity, and sex through the eyes of a small number of flawed and realistic characters. It all seems a bit quaint when watched today, but comparing Sex, Lies, and Videotape to some of the other bigger (and more bombastic) films of the 1980s shows why, to some extent, it felt so fresh at the tail end of said decade.

6 'Fahrenheit 9/11' (2004)

Director: Michael Moore

Image via Dog Eat Dog Films

Michael Moore’s best known for his documentaries, with Fahrenheit 9/11 being one of his best, and arguably his most controversial to date. It explores the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and how, according to Moore, the event ultimately led to the Iraq War. It covers a few other things, effectively capturing the turmoil and unease of the early 2000s; a somewhat painful-to-watch time capsule, when viewed today.

It's particularly uncompromising, even by war documentary standards, and makes some distressing conclusions while showing some horrific things. It appealed to enough people at Cannes to win the Palme d’Or, but stands as a surprising winner because of its divisiveness, and for the fact that it was a documentary that won, which is a pretty rare occurrence regardless of the content. The only other time a documentary won was back in 1956, when The Silent World got the Palme d’Or.

Fahrenheit 9/11 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date June 25, 2004 Director Michael Moore Cast Ben Affleck , Stevie Wonder , George W. Bush , James Baker III , Richard Gephardt , Tom Daschle Runtime 116 Main Genre Documentary

5 'Wild at Heart' (1990)

Director: David Lynch

Image via Universal Pictures

David Lynch has only ever won the Palme d’Or at Cannes once, even though he’s the sort of American filmmaker who very much makes films that (generally) don’t feel very Hollywood or mainstream. Still, that win didn’t go to something like Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, or The Elephant Man; instead, it went to the out-there and alarming Wild at Heart.

It’s a film that stars Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern as lovers on the run, continually avoiding killers who've been hired by the mother of Dern’s character to kill Cage’s character, Sailor Ripley. Wild at Heart goes all-out and has a sort of hyperactivity that feels alarming among some Palme d’Or winners, but also kind of cool. Some more recent films have won the Palme d’Or while having extreme content (see Titane), but many of the other films that won in the decade before Wild at Heart were comparatively more low-key and restrained.

Buy on Amazon

4 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Director: Ruben Östlund

Image via NEON



The satire found in Triangle of Sadness is very broad, especially when compared to the more nuanced Parasite, which won the Palme d’Or a few years earlier. Both are about class and inequality, and each balances dark comedy with drama, but Parasite makes the villain capitalism, making all the people in the film victims, to some extent (some suffering more than others, but all being hurt by capitalism).

In contrast, Triangle of Sadness makes many rich characters clearly evil and cartoonish, which is fun and leads to comedy, but feels like a more simplistic angle to take. It’s hard to imagine much change being inspired when actual rich people could watch Triangle of Sadness and be able to separate themselves from the shallow and obviously flawed people on-screen. Or, if a good many wealthy people attended Cannes and/or voted that year, maybe that’s why they liked the film (which, again, is still a good film, but feels a little shallow thematically).

Triangle of Sadness Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date September 18, 2022 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean , Vicki Berlin Runtime 147 minutes

3 'Dumbo' (1941)

Director: Ben Sharpsteen

Image via Disney

There are numerous reasons Dumbo is a surprising “Palme d’Or winner.” It’s best to put that in quotes, because it was one of those five Grand Prix winners in 1947, alongside the aforementioned Crossfire, with Dumbo’s Grand Prix being for Best Animation Design. This was also an unusual win because Dumbo came out years earlier, but ended up competing at Cannes six years after its initial release.

And it’s an animated movie that won the equivalent of the Palme d’Or, and there have only ever been a (sadly) small number of animated movies that ever competed for said award. You could disqualify it for being one of those odd early Grand Prix winners, but that would also involve disqualifying the other winners during the Cannes Film Festival’s first two (particularly unconventional) years. So, yes. By one definition, an animated Disney movie is a Palme d’Or winner.