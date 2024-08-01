The Big Picture Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple, is the sixth most popular movie on Apple TV+ with a 72% critic rating.

The heartfelt drama follows an ex-convict forming a bond with a troubled boy, praised for its performances and tone.

Apple TV+ also features hits like Presumed Innocent and Lady in the Lake, offering something for all genre fans.

One of Justin Timberlake's most recent movies, alongside a Ted Lasso star, is making waves on an underrated streaming platform. Palmer, the 2021 teen drama starring Timberlake, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, and Ryder Allen, is currently the number six most popular movie on Apple TV+. Fisher Stevens, who you may know from playing Hugo Baker on the hit HBO series Succession, directed Palmer, with a script from Cheryl Guerriero. Palmer is Guerriero's only writing credit since 2013 since writing Hunting Season, the drama/thriller starring Lauren Lee Smith and David Sutcliffe. Palmer currently sits at a "certified fresh" 72% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by an even higher 88% audience score.

Palmer follows an ex-convict who strikes up a friendship with a young boy from a troubled home. Both Timberlake and Temple's performances in the film were lauded by critics and general audiences, with both also agreeing about the heartfelt tone portrayed in their budding relationship. Some criticized the film for being too predictable, but as with many feel-good stories, it's not hard to see when the happy ending is coming. Nonetheless, for those who have found themselves invested in heartwarming dramas in the past, Palmer may be worth the watch as it's now making the rounds on Apple TV+ once again several years after release.

What Else Is Popular That’s Streaming on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is no stranger to having TV shows in the spotlight, and the most recent culprit is Presumed Innocent, the crime suspense/drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga that recently aired its Season 1 finale on July 24 and was renewed for Season 2. Also topping the charts in the TV department is Lady in the Lake, the mystery miniseries starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram from writer and director Alma Har'el.

As for movies, Apple TV+ has a 2024 box office flop in Argylle, which is right near the top of the streaming charts after earning less than $100 million during its theatrical run on a reported budget of $200 million. The 2023 romantic comedy Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, is also one of the most-watched movies on Apple TV+ despite releasing more than six months ago. Apple TV+ will always be known for its biggest hits like Ted Lasso and Severance, but the platform has plenty to go around for fans of all genres.

Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple star in Palmer, directed by Fisher Stevens. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming news and updates and check out Palmer on Apple TV+.

