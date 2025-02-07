There are many great confrontation sequences in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, but one of them carries a special punch. When Master Yoda (Frank Oz) arrives at the Senate to confront newly-self-appointed Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), they exchange some memorably sassy insults, from "my little green friend" to "at end your rule is, and not short enough it was." It's Darth Sidious who lets out the sharpest and most accurate one, however: "Your arrogance blinds you, Master Yoda." This line exposes Yoda as the major culprit of the fall of the Jedi Order, as well as the reason for it.

Arrogance Led the Jedi To Forget Their Place in the Galaxy

Image via Lucasfilm

Palpatine's line isn't a jab directed only at Yoda, but at the whole Jedi Order. They often say that they are "the guardians of peace and justice" in the galaxy, but, over the millennia, they have become increasingly more selective about who they help. While most of this problem is depicted in series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi, it's possible to see it in the prequel trilogy, too, especially with the Jedi Council's position regarding young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, a slave boy who the Jedi couldn't be bothered to help.

When the Jedi Order is introduced in the prequels, it has temples across the galaxy and access to every kind of technology its members require. It's an impressively huge institution, but it's nothing like what the Jedi should be, the first thing being that they are supposed to help those who need the most. A Jedi’s true work is never at the top of the social pyramid, but at the bottom, directly helping those in need. In the prequels, we only ever see Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) taking this into account, and he is seen as a maverick by the Order because of his position. They can't help everyone, granted, but between a Senator and a slave, the choice should be obvious.

This is because, as it grew, the Order concerned itself more with political matters and status to ensure its survival and influence, arrogantly believing itself to be something that could never be toppled or destroyed — part of the system. They acted more as glorified bodyguards to political players and influential beings (which is also part of their mission, of course), prioritizing the political game instead of their public duty to the people — all people — which is why the average citizen came to see the Jedi as corrupt and ineffective.

Yoda Was Pivotal in the Rising Arrogance of the Jedi Order