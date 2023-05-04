With unlimited power comes the ability to continually show up whenever and wherever you want. We're talking about Emperor Palpatine, of course. The Sith overlord of Darth Vader, Palpatine has been a plague on the Jedi for most of our time in the Star Wars franchise. So what better way to celebrate May the Fourth than to get your own Hot Toys figure from Sideshow! As part of the Television Masterpiece collection, the Darth Sidious 1/6 Scale Figure is part of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series along with a 1/6 Scale Figure of Clone Commander Fox!

In the iconic words of Poe Dameron: Somehow, Palpatine has returned. For a character as evil as he is, we sure do see Darth Sidious a lot. The man responsible for the rise of the Empire and the puppet master of Vader betrayed the Republic, led the Empire, then still was trying to take down the Resistance. And through it all, actor Ian McDiarmid terrified us all. Voiced by both Ian Abercrombie and Tim Curry in The Clone Wars, the character has remained an important part of Star Wars lore and this figure is perfect to add to anyone's collection for this year's Star Wars day!

With a character like Palpatine, you either love him or fear him. Because he's shown consistently what his power can do and this figure serves to remind us of why he became as important to the lore of Star Wars as he has. And including him with Clone Commander Fox is exciting for fans of The Clone Wars! Both figures are available for pre-order now, via Sideshow.

The Stunning Details of the Darth Sidious Hot Toys Figure

The figure is "highly detailed, with a hand-painted head sculpt featuring Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball function, which allows collectors to adjust the figure’s gaze. The finely tailored costume includes a hooded robe with a cape, a brooch, a tunic, and a belt. Darth Sidious comes with a pair of red, light-up LED lightsabers™, a pair of lightsaber hilts, and attachable lightsaber motion effects. The Darth Sidious 1/6 Scale Figure has over 30 points of articulation and comes with a variety of accessories and swap-out pieces, giving collectors a wide range of posing and display options."

The figures are in stunning detail and do bring to life the fear that McDiarmid's performance has throughout the years. All while representing the series we know and love. And boy does it look exactly like McDiarmid did back during the prequel movies...You can see images of the Palpatine figure here and make sure to pre-order now at Sideshow.

