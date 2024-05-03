The Big Picture Pre-order the new Black Series figures by Hasbro on May 4th, including Darth Sidious, Super Battle Droid, Yoda & Clone Commander Gree.

Look out for exclusive two-pack Yoda & Clone Commander Gree set only available from Hasbro and later at Disney Store and Parks.

Get ready for upcoming Star Wars projects like Tales of the Empire and The Acolyte, set to premiere soon on Disney+.

For fans who are still reeling from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series finale, and the fans preparing to shop for Star Wars goodies this May 4th — and of course, those who are doing both — Hasbro has revealed a new line-up of Black Series figures that are a must for any collection. The four figures will, of course, be available for pre-order on May 4th, and are expected to ship in Fall 2024.

First up, Hasbro revealed a new Darth Sidious figure inspired by his appearance in Revenge of the Sith. Retailing for $24.99, the fully-articulated figure comes with both Palpatine's red lightsaber and and alternate hands with lightning FX. Next is the Super Battle Droid figure, inspired by its appearance in Attack of the Clones, which also retails for $24.99 and comes with a blast FX accessory.

Finally, Habro revealed an exciting two-pack inspired by The Clone Wars. The set will feature Yoda and Clone Commander Gree, and will retail for $49.99. The Yoda figure comes with an alternate head, as well as his lightsaber, walking stick, and council seat, while Gree comes with two blaster accessories. While the other two figures will be available at other fan retailers in addition to Hasbro Pulse, the Yoda & Clone Commander Gree two-pack will only be available from Hasbro, and later on from the Disney Store site, and at Disney Parks.

What's Next For Star Wars?

With The Bad Batch series finale airing this week, the next animated Star Wars project will be Tales of the Empire, a follow-up to 2022's Tales of the Jedi. This second installment of the anthology series will focus on Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), two characters who find themselves entangled in the grip of the Galactic Empire.

On the live-action side, next month will see the premiere of The Acolyte, created by Leslye Headland. Set towards the end of the High Republic era, The Acolyte will follow the Jedi as they investigate a series of crimes, and contend with a rising darkness in the galaxy. Further out, fans can expect the brand-new series Skeleton Crew, as well as second seasons of both Andor and Ahsoka.

The figures will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse on May 4, at 1 PM ET, and are set to ship in Fall 2024. The Palpatine and Battle Droid figures will also be available on Amazon, BigBadToyStore and other fan channel retailers. Check out the exclusive images above.

