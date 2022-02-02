If you're looking for a biopic miniseries that is as entertaining as it is eye-opening, look no further than Pam & Tommy. This miniseries stars Lily James (Baby Driver) as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who recorded a sex tape during their honeymoon that was leaked to the public.

Other actors who appear in the show include Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black), Andrew Dice Clay (A Star is Born), Mozhan Marnò (House of Cards), and Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). Rogen also produced the show with Evan Goldberg and Dave Franco.

This handy guide will answer several questions you may have about watching Pam & Tommy including where to watch it, when it's available, and what critics think.

Where Is Pam & Tommy Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

Pam & Tommy will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. Click on this link to go directly to show's landing page, which you can bookmark so you can stay up to date with new episodes.

If you don't want to watch the show on your browser, then you'll be happy to know that Hulu is available on iOS and Android devices as well as on smart TV devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Can You Watch Pam & Tommy Without Hulu?

Image via Hulu

Unfortunately, no. If you plan to watch Pam & Tommy, you will need a subscription to Hulu. A Hulu subscription comes in four plans: a subscription with ads for $6.99 per month, a subscription without ads for $12.99 per month, an ad-laden subscription including Hulu and live TV alongside Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99 per month, and an ad-free subscription including Hulu and live TV alongside Disney+ and ESPN+ for $75.99 per month.

You can also try the first two subscription plans free for thirty days. Keep in mind that each episode of Pam & Tommy will not premiere all at once so if you're only using this trial to watch the show, then plan accordingly.

When Does Pam & Tommy Premiere?

Image Via Hulu

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will hit Hulu on February 2, 2022. After that, a new episode will premiere weekly on Wednesday until the finale.

How Many Episodes Does Pam & Tommy Have?

Image via Hulu

Pam & Tommy has eight episodes in its entire run. As of this moment, only the first three titles have been revealed:

Episode 1: "Drilling and Pounding"

Episode 2: "I Love You, Tommy"

Episode 3: "Jane Fonda"

Robert Siegel, who wrote the 2008 sports drama The Wrestler, served as showrunner for the miniseries and wrote several of its episodes--including the first two. Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya, and Cruella, directed the first three episodes and served as an executive producer on the miniseries. Other directors for the show include Lake Bell (In a World...), Gwyneth Horder-Payton (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Fidell (A Teacher).

Bell actually told People back in October 2021 about her experiences directing two episodes of this miniseries. "I think I felt very protective of Pam's journey in it," said Bell, "Mainly because I personally have unfortunately experienced hacking in my own life. And the Internet is an unwieldy kind of behemoth that can be often used for bad, it's the tool of the devil, but then also the tool of great ambition and technology." Based on this statement, Pam & Tommy will likely underscore how much of an impact the internet made on popular culture.

When Is the Pam & Tommy Finale?

Image via Hulu

The final episode of Pam & Tommy will be available to stream on March 9, 2022.

What Is Pam & Tommy About?

Image via Hulu

Although many people are likely familiar with this scandal, Gillespie explained to Collider back in May 2021 why Pam & Tommy is worth watching:

“The writing is amazing on that. It’s funny, I was just so intrigued with the story and, in some ways, it’s very similar to I, Tonya with the surprise of it. There’s the victimization of the media and what happened with that tape that was such an affront to them, and how it really ultimately severely damaged their personal life and her career. There’s this situation with the public who snicker and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I know that story. They sold it.’ But people just don’t know the story.”

Hulu also released an official plot synopsis for the miniseries in case you want to learn more:

"Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, 'Pam & Tommy' is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two."

What Do Critics Think of Pam & Tommy?

Image via Hulu

If you're still on the fence about watching Pam & Tommy, you'll be happy to know that many critics were fans of the show as it currently holds an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what the site's critical consensus says about the miniseries: "Pam & Tommy sometimes undercuts its own critique of cultural voyeurism with lurid stylization, but Lily James' performance gives this sleazy opus an undeniable heart."

One of these positive critics is Collider's very own Carly Lane, who said the following about the first three episodes:

"...it becomes increasingly apparent that Pam & Tommy isn't interested in rewriting history — it really just wants to shine an unfaltering spotlight on true events, to the benefit of the series as a whole. These larger-than-life celebrities who wound up catapulted into notoriety for all the worst reasons were by no means perfect people, but how much did they actually deserve what happened to them? Surrounded by unsympathetic figures, the two who are afforded the most understanding in the whole chain of events are Pam and Tommy themselves — and the final product leans more on acute commentary than satisfying resolution, illustrating what the spectacle around this couple's private life damaged for and between them in the long run while the rest of the world eventually moved on to the next big story making headlines. It's a series that is both consigned to a very specific then...and distressingly apropos for the now we're in."

