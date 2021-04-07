Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman is set to join Seth Rogen in Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy, which concerns the theft and distribution of the infamous sex tape starring celebrity couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Offerman will play Milton Ingley, aka Uncle Miltie, a burly, pipe-smoking porn impresario who revels in his larger-than-life stature. Uncle Miltie is "the money guy" who helps electrician Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) distribute his former employers' sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads a fine line between humorous and horrific -- which sounds like a fun character for Offerman to play, especially alongside Rogen.

Hulu is calling Offerman's role a "fractional series regular" and referring to the celebrity sex tape as "the first-ever viral video in history," which is a clever way of framing it from a marketing perspective. Doing so practically makes the sex tape a flashpoint in pop culture that served as a harbinger of things to come, from the rise of YouTube to the ongoing phenomenon that is the Kardashian family.

pam-and-tommy-cast-hulu-sebastian-stan-seth-rogen-lily-james
Images via Marvel/HBO Max/Netflix

RELATED: Nick Offerman Explains Why His 'Devs' Co-Star Alison Pill Is an "Annoying Genius"

The Pam & Tommy series boasts 16 executive producers, including Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee of Point Grey, James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette of Ramona Films, and Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug of Annapurna TV, as well as Craig Gillespie, Robert Siegel, DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Since his beloved turn as Ron Swanson on NBC's Parks and Recreation, Offerman has gone on to star in FX's Fargo and Devs. Both of those shows are available to stream on Hulu, making the Pam & Tommy series something of a homecoming for the mustachioed actor, who currently voices one of the main characters on Fox's animated series The Great North.

Offerman has also picked up a pair of Emmy nominations for his work as the host and executive producer of Making It on NBC. The actor's feature credits include 21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie, The Founder and Bad Times at the El Royale. He's represented by UTA.

KEEP READING: The Top 50 'Parks and Recreation' Episodes, Ranked

those-who-wish-me-dead-angelina-jolie-social-featured
‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’: First Look at Angelina Jolie and Taylor Sheridan’s Wildfire Drama

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' is Sheridan's second directorial effort after 'Wind River.'

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1613 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider