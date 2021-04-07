Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman is set to join Seth Rogen in Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy, which concerns the theft and distribution of the infamous sex tape starring celebrity couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Offerman will play Milton Ingley, aka Uncle Miltie, a burly, pipe-smoking porn impresario who revels in his larger-than-life stature. Uncle Miltie is "the money guy" who helps electrician Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) distribute his former employers' sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads a fine line between humorous and horrific -- which sounds like a fun character for Offerman to play, especially alongside Rogen.

Hulu is calling Offerman's role a "fractional series regular" and referring to the celebrity sex tape as "the first-ever viral video in history," which is a clever way of framing it from a marketing perspective. Doing so practically makes the sex tape a flashpoint in pop culture that served as a harbinger of things to come, from the rise of YouTube to the ongoing phenomenon that is the Kardashian family.

The Pam & Tommy series boasts 16 executive producers, including Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee of Point Grey, James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette of Ramona Films, and Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug of Annapurna TV, as well as Craig Gillespie, Robert Siegel, DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Since his beloved turn as Ron Swanson on NBC's Parks and Recreation, Offerman has gone on to star in FX's Fargo and Devs. Both of those shows are available to stream on Hulu, making the Pam & Tommy series something of a homecoming for the mustachioed actor, who currently voices one of the main characters on Fox's animated series The Great North.

Offerman has also picked up a pair of Emmy nominations for his work as the host and executive producer of Making It on NBC. The actor's feature credits include 21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie, The Founder and Bad Times at the El Royale. He's represented by UTA.

