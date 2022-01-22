Many people are familiar with Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, but those same people may not be familiar with the story surrounding the infamous sex tape recorded during their honeymoon that was eventually leaked to the public.

That's where Pam & Tommy comes in. This Hulu miniseries, which comes from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, deals with the aftermath of the sex tape's release and how it affects the couple's marriage. Robert Siegel, better known for writing the 2008 sports drama The Wrestler, will serve as the miniseries' showrunner while Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya and Cruella, will direct the first three episodes and act as an executive producer on the show.

If you're interested in the miniseries and want to learn more, then this guide will tell you everything you need to know about Pam & Tommy.

Watch the Trailers for Pam & Tommy

The first trailer for Pam & Tommy was released on November 18, 2021. In addition to giving us a glimpse of what these portrayals will look like in motion, the trailer emphasizes why this scandal is so important.

Another trailer was released on January 5, 2022, which emphasizes the major impact this tape had on Anderson's life.

When Will Pam & Tommy Be Released?

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will hit Hulu on February 2, 2022. From then on out, a new episode of the series will premiere each week for the next five weeks.

Who Is in the Pam & Tommy Cast?

Image via Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan were both announced as the respective leads in December of 2020, the latter of whom had already worked with Gillespie on I, Tonya. James Franco was originally supposed to direct the miniseries and star as Lee but dropped out due to all the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding him. Rogen was also cast as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole Anderson and Lee's sex tape. Four months later, Nick Offerman was cast as Milton Ingley, who would help Gauthier distribute the tape. Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay will also appear in the series.

After filming began the following month, Hulu shocked the world with unrecognizable first look photos of the two leads. James is seen in an all-leather outfit complete with the feathery blond hair and heavy eyeshadow that Anderson was known for in the '90s. Stan is equally as unrecognizable looking all tatted up and wearing nipple rings to boot. Rogen also shared a photo of himself in his character's attire, which consists of a mullet and ragged jean shorts. “My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am,” tweeted Rogen. The two lead actors continued to release behind-the-scenes photos and videos of themselves as their respective characters, including Stan playing with a drumstick and James wearing a curly updo and metallic cowl-neck top similar to what Anderson wore at the 2002 American Music Awards.

Gillespie had this to say about James's shocking transformation into Pamela Anderson:

“That’s just the physicality of it. [James has] so done her homework. It’s always a scary thing when you’re portraying somebody that’s a real-life figure that so iconic because there’s gonna be that scrutiny. People are familiar with Pamela Anderson. So, the homework she’s done, in terms of the body language and movement and voice, is incredibly impressive.”

James also shared one more photo of herself as Anderson on her Instagram Story near the end of July to announce that filming had officially wrapped.

Related:'Fresh': Sebastian Stan's Sundance Thriller Movie Set to Premiere on Hulu

What Will Pam & Tommy Be About?

Image via Hulu

While many people may already be familiar with this scandal, Gillespie told Collider that the series is about how we as viewers enable these types of stories:

“In a way, it, again makes us complicit, as a society and with the consumption of the media, that we do this without any consideration for the humans involved in it. It does that same interesting thing, where we go in being complicit because we wanna see it and relive this, and then halfway through it, we realize that we’re the problem, as an audience. You really get to land on an emotional human level with Pam, which is what they did so beautifully with the scripts.”

James seems to echo this idea during her interview with Porter from January 2021:

“The shaming was so extreme. Unfortunately, that’s still the case, don’t you think? Women are held to much higher standards and attacked in ways that feel so vicious. Pamela had such wit and grace in the way that she held herself. I admire that strength.”

So while Pam & Tommy will likely feature many hilarious moments, it will also give viewers some food for thought. There's also an official plot synopsis if you still need more information about the story:

"Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, 'Pam & Tommy' is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two."

Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Involved with Pam & Tommy?

Image via NBC

No, neither Pamela Anderson nor Tommy Lee is involved with the making of Pam & Tommy.

Although Anderson has yet to acknowledge the miniseries, her close friend Courtney Love slammed it in a now-deleted Facebook post, saying that the series is causing Anderson "complex trauma." James told Porter that she reached out to Anderson, but they never spoke.

Lee, on the other hand, said at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards back in September that he is excited about the miniseries. "I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Lee told ET. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

