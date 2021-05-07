You've never seen Cinderella and The Winter Soldier like this before.

Hulu has revealed the first photos from their upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy, in which Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively.

For fans of James and Stan, the transformation is shocking. James looks almost unrecognizable in an all-leather outfit in one photo, while Stan looks surprisingly like the Mötley Crüe drummer, complete with nipple rings and stomach tattoo. For anyone who thought these two were strange choices for such a project, these first images truly sell these two as great selections.

After the photos were released from the limited series, Seth Rogen also shared a photo of himself in costume as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and leaked the sex tape. In his tweet, Rogen said “My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am.” The photo shows Rogen with an unfortunate hair choice and gigantic jean shorts.

The logline for Pam & Tommy says the show is “a comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.” Pretty risqué for the actors who have played Cinderella and The Winter Soldier.

In addition to James, Stan, and Rogen, the limited series will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. The series is written by Robert Siegel (Big Fan, The Wrestler) and D.V. DeVincentis (American Crime Story, 2000’s High Fidelity). The series will also be directed by Craig Gillespie, who recently directed Cruella, as well as previously worked with Stan on I, Tonya.

While it’s unclear when Pam & Tommy is coming out, filming began early last month. If these pictures are any indication, this limited series will well be worth the wait. Check out the photos of James, Stan, and Rogen’s tweet below.

