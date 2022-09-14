It’s no secret that Hollywood loves a scandal. Often, the scandals chosen for dramatization in film and television are epic enough to write themselves, with dramatic twists and major plot points seemingly already written for the big screen. While there’s no shortage of films and television shows based on criminal and corporate scandals, Hollywood has paid just as much attention to the skeletons in its closet.

Spanning celebrity deaths, criminal trials, and ongoing feuds, films and tv shows based on scandals often seek to scrutinize the narrative and force viewers to question their role in feeding the salacious fire. Taking tabloid dramas to the nth degree, these movies and television shows based on real-life Hollywood scandals prove that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.

The Mother of All Sex Tapes — ‘Pam and Tommy’ (2022)

Chronicling the theft and ultimate leak of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape, Pam and Tommy is ripe with scandal in its titular characters alone. At the time, the blonde bombshell actress and Motley Crue drummer were tabloid fodder based on their whirlwind romance, but the proliferation of their intimate home video fanned the flames of their scandalous affair.

The 1990s leak became widespread just as the internet was getting its footing and is often credited with birthing online porn. While Anderson was long maligned for her involvement in the tape, Pam and Tommy casts a new light on the misunderstood actress, who was getting her start in Hollywood when the tape ruined her credibility. Pam and Tommy force viewers to reflect on their previous perceptions of the actress, played to masterful effect by Lily James.

The Birth of Reality TV — ‘American Crime Story: The People VS OJ Simpson’ (2016)

In its debut season, FX’s anthology series American Crime Story set its sights squarely on the most infamous celebrity case of the 1990s, the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Tracing the highly-publicized event from the very beginning, The People VS. OJ Simpson does well to include all the tabloid tidbits that piqued public interest at the time, from the police chase in Simpson’s (played by Cuba Gooding Jr.) white Bronco to the wild theories argued by his so-called "Dream Team" of lawyers (led by actors John Travolta, David Schwimmer, and Courtney B. Vance, among others).

While The People VS OJ Simpson doesn’t shy away from the salacious aspects of the scandal (which single-handedly birthed the reality TV empire), it also offers a redemption arc for prosecutor Marcia Clarke (Sarah Paulson), who endured misogynist treatment throughout the case.

Celebrity Beef — ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ (2017)

Taking his knack for melodramatic scandal to a different franchise, Ryan Murphy used celebrity beef as the basis of another anthology series, the first installment of which focussed on the infamous rift (documented by Collider) between actors Joan Crawford (played by Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (played by Susan Sarandon). The show chronicles the rivalry the leading ladies developed in the film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and even enlists gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (played by Judy Davis) on its main cast.

The tit-for-tat relationship spanned many years, which is retold in the show. The culmination of the real-life feud arrives in Feud’s finale when both stars are nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Given Hollywood’s excess of celebrity feuds, it stands to reason that Murphy is set to release the series’ next season titled Captoe’s Women, based on the betrayals of the titular author.

Revisiting The Manson Murders — ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Though it operates only peripherally in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the murder of actress Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie) at the hands of Charles Manson cult members remains a compelling element of the Quentin Tarantino film. Audiences are offered glimpses into the cult's workings, though the focus is very much on washed-up actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt).

Interestingly, Tarantino chooses to revise the true events of Tate’s murder, instead opting for a happier portrayal in which the cult members meet their gruesome end. Rick’s neighboring vicinity to Tate and her then-boyfriend director Roman Polanski can be read as his desire to be among the Hollywood elite, culminating in his hero moment when he thwarts the Manson murderers.

House of Horrors — ‘House of Gucci’ (2021)

While technically focussing on an arena adjacent to that of Hollywood, the criminal trial of Patrizia Reggiani nonetheless holds all the trappings of high-society scandal. Portrayed by Lady Gaga, Reggiani’s romance-turned-murder of her fashion designer husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), captivated the world when it made headlines in the mid-90s.

Director Ridley Scott doesn’t shy away from the story's more salacious elements, from Reggiani’s hiring of a hitman to the recruitment of fellow designer Tom Ford. Praising the film’s scandalous moments in a review for Collider, writer Matt Goldberg said the film “works best when it’s an overwrought soap opera.”

Uncovering the Mystique — ‘Blonde’ (2022)

Premiering just this week as of publication at the Venice International Film Festival, Blonde seeks to uncover the scandal-filled mystique that surrounded its biopic subject, Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana De Armas). Director Andrew Dominik, who based the film on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 biography of Monroe, chronicles some of the controversies of the Hollywood icon’s life, from her rumored encounters with then-President JFK to the circumstances of her untimely death in 1962.

Chronicling the life of a tabloid-friendly sex symbol is bound to entail its fair share of scandalous moments. On a meta-level, the film itself garnered its own Hollywood scandal, with prospective viewers criticizing its NC-17 rating in the lead-up to its premiere. In an interview with Collider, Dominik spoke of the drama inherent in Monroe’s life, which bled into the film. “The whole idea of Blonde was to detail a childhood drama,” he said.

The Demise Of Hollywood’s Dressmaker — ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ (2018)

Evidently drawn to soap-operatic stories, Ryan Murphy again mined one of Hollywood’s most eye-popping scandals in American Crime Story’s second season. Chronicling the killing spree of Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss), which led to the murder of the titular designer (Édgar Ramírez), The Assassination of Gianni Versace doesn’t shy away from the source story’s pulpy details.

A major member of the glitterati at the time of his death in 1997, Versace rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s elite and designed dresses for films alongside his sister Donatella (Penélope Cruz). Fans of the Murphy-verse will get equal doses of true crime and lavish excess, going beyond the titillating details of the headlines to explore themes of internalized homophobia.

