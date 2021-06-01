Earlier this month, the Internet was afire with the first look photos at Hulu’s new limited series Pam and Tommy, which Sebastian Stan just doubled down on by releasing some more behind-the-scenes images from the show. Stan stars as Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson’s first husband and founding member of Mötley Crüe. Covered in Lee’s iconic tattoos, Stan does a great job of echoing the famous rock star, while also bringing his own flair.

The three new photos show Stan showing off more of these tattoos with a “kiss da cook” apron and a tribute to meditation day with a buddha statue. The best one, though, reveals Stan’s commitment to the role through his drum skills — demonstrated by some fancy finger work with a drumstick and a highly appropriate tongue gesture. Stan has always been a great star to follow for BTS set photos, and these last three only continue to hype up Hulu’s new series.

Pam and Tommy will follow the infamous marriage between the two stars, particularly the taping and release of their sex tape, which was recorded during their honeymoon. Their whirlwind romance began with their marriage just four days after they met, and lasted three years. Lily James and Stan star as the two lead characters, joined by Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling. I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie is directing the series, which was developed and produced by Evan Goldberg and Rogen.

Fresh off his last picture Cruella, Gillespie spoke with Collider about the series, detailing how Pam and Tommy will dig into the backstory and aftermath of the media frenzy around the sex tape. Our reworking of the media’s depiction and obsession with female celebrities has become increasingly popular as we attempt to reshape former scandals and expose their harmful effects.

Pam and Tommy will premiere on Hulu, although it's not clear when we can expect the series to debut. Check out the new photos below.

