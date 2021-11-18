Months after the first photos were released for the new Hulu limited series Pam and Tommy, which showed the stunning transformation of Sebastian Stan as drummer Tommy Lee and Lily James as then-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, the trailer for the upcoming series has been released, and it looks fun as hell, while also providing a really stark message to the audience.

The series is produced by Seth Rogen — who also stars in the show alongside Stan and James — and Evan Goldberg's company Point Grey, and from the first opening frames of the teaser, there is an immediate comedic tone as Rogen shows Nick Offerman a tape that has come into his possession. With a steady beat accenting the images, we watch as Rogen and Offerman realize that what they have on their hands is a gold mine. Yet, Offerman's character manages to have an honest moment, commenting that what they are watching is private, seeing something that "they aren't supposed to be seeing."

The eight-episode mini-series, written and created by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler, The Founder), will explore the now-infamous marriage between the two stars, zeroing in on the taping and eventual release of their honeymoon sex tape. The couple became the subject of public scrutiny as their scandal splashed across the tabloids and copies of their tape were being sold by mail to all that inquired.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: New 'Pam & Tommy" Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show Sebastian Stan Playing With His Drumstick

The pilot will be directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya), who spoke with Collider after releasing Cruella for Disney. He commented that the series, while hilarious, will dig into the backstory and subsequent aftermath of the media frenzy that surrounded the story:

“In a way, it, again makes us complicit, as a society and with the consumption of the media, that we do this without any consideration for the humans involved in it. It does that same interesting thing, where we go in being complicit because we wanna see it and relive this, and then halfway through it, we realize that we’re the problem, as an audience. You really get to land on an emotional human level with Pam, which is what they did so beautifully with the scripts.”

The teaser leans into this message as at one point Stan laments to James that he's also on that tape and he is being scrutinized the same as her. The image then cuts to James who very matter-of-factly says, "No, not like me you're not."

Pam and Tommy also stars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. It will premiere with the first three episodes on February 2 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly. Check out the first trailer below.

‘Pam & Tommy’ Hulu Series Is Not What Audiences Are Expecting, Says Craig Gillespie: “People Just Don’t Know the Story” "You really get to land on an emotional human level with Pam."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email