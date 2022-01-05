Hulu has just released a new trailer for their upcoming original limited-series Pam & Tommy, set to be released early next month. The new footage gives us a closer look into the hotly anticipated bio-series after dropping some incredibly convincing photos of stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson last year, as well as a teaser that showed the two in action. (In more than one sense.)

The new, full-length trailer dives deeper into the chaotic relationship between the Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer, and the spiraling impact of the sex tape that would change pop culture forever, with the series set to cover the lives of the famous couple during the fallout from their sex tape scandal.

The series also covers the perspectives of those responsible for the video's release. Seth Rogen plays a disgruntled contractor who had worked for Lee and Anderson and, after his professional relationship with the couple sours, steals a vault, inside of which is the fateful tape, which he then attempts to distribute along with his business partner (Nick Offerman), through the Internet, where it becomes the worst kind of viral sensation.

Pam & Tommy serves as both a love story and a crime caper. The eight-part series also explores themes of privacy, technology, and celebrity at a particularly vital point in history, telling a tale that predicts growing obsession with celebrity, the dangers of Internet exploitation, and the invasiveness of social-media-based culture.

The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed the 2017 Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, which took a similarly editorial view of its subject and its impact on current celebrity culture.

Pam & Tommy premieres exclusively on Hulu on February 2.

Check out the all-new trailer and poster below:

