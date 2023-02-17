Pamela, a love story is an intimate and humanizing portrait of actor, model, and activist Pamela Anderson. She faced exploitation in the '90s for the infamous stolen sex tape of her and Tommy Lee, and faced the same kind of torment again in 2022 when Hulu released Pam & Tommy. After hearing Anderson’s side of the story in her poignant documentary that is nearly two hours long, watching Pam & Tommy feels even more like a crime.

In February 2022, Hulu released a fictional retelling of Anderson and Lee’s relationship and the story of the stolen sex tape, which took place in the mid-1990s. The limited series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan did more than reignite interest in the Mötley Crüe drummer and the Baywatch star's relationship. Pam & Tommy drummed up curiosity regarding one of the most exploitative experiences in Lee and Anderson’s lives.

'Pam & Tommy' vs. 'Pamela, a love story'

Pam & Tommy might pull from the truth, but it is in no way an accurate portrayal of what happened to Anderson and Lee all those years ago. The Hulu story is based on an article Rolling Stone published about a man named Rand Gauthier, who once took credit for taking the safe containing the sex tape but later rescinded those claims in a since-deleted Facebook post. “I was slightly involved,” the real Gauthier wrote previously. “After the tape was brought to Milton [Ingley] and me. The adult video world is a small group of people; it got around I was working for [Lee]. It was then taken for granted that I took the tape and the whole thing spun out of control.”

Hulu's story jumps between Rand’s (Seth Rogen) story of selling the tape and Lee and Anderson's experience. Pam & Tommy doesn’t ignore the violation of privacy Anderson felt at the time, but it presents an assumed feeling that conveniently fits the narrative. For example, Anderson’s miscarriage happened before the sex tape was stolen — not amid the ordeal like it does in the show. Small tweaks like this make watching Pam & Tommy feel like a betrayal to Anderson. Sure, James, director Craig Gillespie, and the people responsible for the Hulu series went into it with the best intentions. But Anderson did not give her blessing to move forward with the project, which means she gave no input. So the story is purely a work of fiction. Essentially, putting Pam & Tommy out into the world — which was marketed as "the greatest love story ever sold" — is just another exploitation of Anderson.

Pamela, a love story doesn’t focus on the stolen sex tape. Instead, it gives the viewer a perspective of Anderson’s childhood — what her parents were like, where she grew up, and who she aspired to be. After learning about her parents' somewhat tumultuous relationship when she was young (they’re still together, by the way), Anderson’s multiple marriages and the quest to find true love make more sense. The Netflix documentary also pulls back the curtain on Anderson’s relationship outside of her marriage to Lee. She also had ties to Kelly Slater, Marcus Schenkenberg, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and most recently, Dan Hayhurst. But, Anderson’s relationships aren’t the documentary's focus, either. However, they’re mentioned because they paint a picture of the woman Anderson truly is — someone passionate about love, the idea of love, and being in love.

Throughout the film, Anderson reflects on the copious amounts of diary entries she’s kept throughout her life and career, most of which are on yellow legal pads. Anderson documented everything in prose from the moment she found out she was pregnant with her first son, Brandon Thomas Lee, to the ups and downs in her relationship with her rock star husband. Her poems help remind us that she isn’t the airhead blonde the media once portrayed her to be, nor was she ever really that person.

The Sex Tape of It All

One of the most moving aspects of Pamela, a love story is Anderson getting a call from her son while she’s in New York City preparing to play Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago. While she was living out her dream come true, Hulu pushed out Pam & Tommy. And while Anderson herself refused to watch the limited series, her son viewed the episodes on her behalf and phoned her to report the twisted narrative. “They’re saying the tape was stolen because dad was a dick,” Brandon explains.

To date, no one knows who stole the sex tape. At this point, Anderson doesn’t seem to care who blame gets assigned to. She has moved on, but she hasn’t forgotten. In all of this, Anderson has once again reclaimed her narrative. Anderson doesn’t need the platform the “Me Too” movement had given women in Hollywood, though it would have been nice to have it in the late ‘90s when all this exploitation was happening. Had the incident happened a decade later, the headlines around Anderson and Lee’s sex tape would have read much differently. Since the late ‘90s, sex tapes have become something of a standard for exploiting female celebrities like Kim Kardashian or Paris Hilton. Like Anderson, these women were treated differently than their male counterparts. But now, laws are in place to protect victims from the involuntary distribution of sex tapes and revenge porn. However, there aren’t laws preventing Hollywood from rehashing a story that’s almost 30 years old.

The Best Part of Pamela Anderson's Documentary

Perhaps the best thing about Anderson’s Netflix documentary is that she didn’t make it to set the record straight or clap back at Pam & Tommy. Because she’s classy like that. But also because the documentary was in talks before the Hulu series ever came to be. Producer Jessica Hargrave said in a press kit for the Netflix doc: “We signed up for this film before that was even a thing. I assume they optioned the Rolling Stone article years ago, but we didn’t know what stage of development it was in, or if it was in development at all. It’s certainly not why Ryan and I — or Pamela — wanted to make this film.”

Lee might still be celebrated for having the “biggest dick in rock and roll,” but Anderson’s documentary gave her the power to rewrite history and tell her version of the “love story” that ultimately got stolen, exploited, and sold to the masses.