Babes, directed by Adlon, follows a woman's unexpected pregnancy and her journey into motherhood with the help of her best friend.

Not only does the cinema provide a bevy of delicious food and drink options as well as crystal clear sound and picture and a very strict no-talking policy but they just get the artists. At Alamo, the folks behind the film are cherished, celebrated, and given a platform to speak about what made them want to get into the industry in the first place. In an exclusive to Collider clip, we have your first look at Babes director, Pamela Adlon's, Guest Selects - a segment in which filmmakers share the movies that inspire and delight them.

Kicking it off with a true classic in the vein of psychological thriller, Adlon’s first pick is The Bad Seed, Marvyn LeRoy’s 1956 film about a little girl who becomes the primary suspect in the murder of one of her classmates. Staying in a similar lane, Adlon shifts her focus to John Cassavetes’ gangster flick, Gloria, in which a woman and little boy become the buddy crime duo of the century. Also included is the classic coming-of-age feature Foxes, the Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard-led Baby Boom, Brian De Palma horror favorite, Carrie, and a few more that you’ll just need to find out by watching the clip.

Adlon has long been a vocal member of the film and television industry, and you’ve definitely heard her work behind some of the most iconic animated characters of all time. The filmmaker and actress has voiced King of the Hill’s Bobby Hill, Margaret “Moose” Pearson in Pepper Ann, Brigette Murphy in Milo Murphy’s Law, and many more. In the flesh, she’s been in shows such as Californication and Louie, along with films including Say Anything… and Holler. Adlon dips her foot into feature-length filmmaking with Babes.

What Is ‘Babes’ About?

Image via Neon

Starring Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and Survival of the Thickest’s Michelle Buteau, Babes centers around Eden (Glazer), a single-by-choice woman who gets pregnant after a one-night stand. Deciding to take an exit from the life that she had planned, Eden keeps the baby but will need a village to help her get through the pregnancy and prepare for motherhood. For that, she turns to her bestie, Dawn (Buteau), a mother of two, who will act as a mentor in this unforeseen yet exciting next chapter of Eden’s life. Filling out the production’s ensemble cast are Hasan Minhaj, John Carroll Lynch, Stephan James, Sandra Bernhard, and more.

You can check out Adlon’s Alamo Drafthouse Guest Selects in the clip below and catch Babes in cinemas on May 17.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

