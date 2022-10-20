She also discusses her favorite animation styles and whether she'd ever want to direct for the medium.

Pamela Adlon has voiced some of television’s most famous animated characters, from Bobby in King of the Hill to Ashley Spinelli in Recess. Her most recent role is Cheruce, the cynical and alienated middle child who clashes with her brothers about the Halloween special they’re hosting in Hulu’s The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! The special reunites her with Solar Opposites creator Justin Roiland, whom she previously worked with on Rick and Morty.

I recently had the chance to speak with Adlon about the special, which features work from around a dozen up-and-coming animators. Throughout the interview, she discusses her favorite animation styles, why comedy is key when telling dark stories, and preparing for Halloween in July.

COLLIDER: This project is so much fun. I’m curious how you got involved with it.

PAMELA ADLON: Well, I got lucky. I got lucky. I mean, I’ve worked with Justin [Roiland] several times. I'm the toilet girl on Rick and Morty who says, "Poop with me." So I just got really lucky. And we went to work in one of my favorite studios. And Justin, he's just a visionary, but there's a similarity between us because we're both performers, we're both creators. We both write and show run. He doesn't waste time. He knows what he wants. It's his ability to make decisions on the fly, and he can see the whole thing.

And if you trust him, the studios or whatever, it's going to be something that lasts. And I feel like The Paloni Show is something that [will]. In the first place, I'm obsessed with Halloween and horror and stuff like that. And so I grew up with Scooby-Doo and Mad Monster Party and all that Rankin/Bass stuff, and I love that. So the fact that I could work with Justin, do a Halloween special. But I'm like, "What does it mean? What's The Paloni Show? What are these things?" And then we found out we're the framework, and we're doing it this way, and we're delivering the lines that way. I didn't know what we were presenting until I got the link and saw the shorts, and they're just the best things ever. Aren't they so good?

Image via FX

They’re so good. And I think it's so cool that there are so many new animators that worked on it, too. How did you feel about getting to be part of a project that gets to showcase so much up-and-coming talent?

ADLON: Well, that's kind of my thing. I love advocating for people and promoting people. There's enough space for everybody. I had no idea the level of talent that was going to be involved, but of course, Justin, he's got incredible Count Choculaty taste. [Holds up box of Count Chocula.]

Amazing.

ADLON: And it's something that is so exciting to see because I think this is going to be kind of a perennial thing – like It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown and everything. I used to watch that every year. So it's just an annual...I just love all of something that can be a tradition, and it feels like it can be a tradition.

And I'm like, "Maybe we come back and do another one next year. Maybe we do a Christmas special." I just feel like there's so much possibility for this kind of thing.

ADLON: Totally! Absolutely.

Image via Hulu

Do you have a favorite animation style? Because there are so many different ones in this. I wondered if you had a specific one that you tend to gravitate towards.

ADLON: Well, for me, I like 2D. I like hand-drawn. I mean, what else is there? And then, of course, I mean, rotoscoping is just something that I'm obsessed with if it's done in a way that looks analog. I love some of the new CG. So Henry Selick is, to me – I was lucky enough to go to his factory when he still had it in San Francisco and see all of his 3D little villages and people and all of that. There isn't really an animation style that I don't like, other than something that feels mass-produced. I just want it to feel more handmade. And I don't need lines to be finished. So I love Justin's style. I love the way he creates, I love the way he draws. I love that kind of thing. I mean, I just bought this painting on the street. [Shows me street painting.]

Oh my gosh, I love that. That's so cool.

ADLON: It's like – there are a million worlds in there, and I love that, but there's a cohesiveness to it. And there's a hope to it. I don't like nihilistic stuff, and I don't feel that that's good for anybody. I certainly didn't feel that way before five years ago. And I feel even more so now. I think we have to be excited and be innovators, but also be humane in what we create. But the ultimate thing that we have to be is funny and laugh.

Absolutely. And something I thought was so funny about this is it does get kind of meta. They will reference Hulu, sort of breaking that fourth wall. I was curious how you think that affects the viewing experience when it kind of seeps into real life in that way.

ADLON: Oh, I love that. I love being naughty. I love just being like, "Oh, I'm going to get in trouble for this." I like breaking a boundary and pointing things out as opposed to being like, "Oh, I don't even know." I don't like to be gaslit like that. So I think it's great. I think Hulu's very lucky. I think that the show's turned out incredibly. It's always going to be part of the show, whether it airs there or anywhere else. And I mean, I'm part of the Hulu family, so for me, it's a win-win.

Image via Hulu

Yeah. And I was going to mention Better Things – that does such a good job mixing drama and comedy. And obviously, this is very horror and comedy. Why do you think humor is such an effective tool for exploring darker stories sometimes?

ADLON: It's the only tool. It's like somebody putting their hand out to you and saying, "Come here, come with me." And you have to trust. That's a big part of it. It's like Justin, you trust Justin to get other animators to tell a story in the way that he tells stories, something that he's attracted to. And we would all just be so screwed if we didn't have the comedy. I mean, you can go really, really dark if you have somebody going, "But you know that when she went into the sign that the guy still had to go to the bathroom." You know what I mean? It's those left turns that make you go, "Oh my God, I'm not the only one who thinks that," or, "Somebody do something to make me feel better right now." That's what all this is for.

100%. And I was wondering, how does the prep work differ from playing a live-action role versus voicing a character? Is the process very similar, or do you have different things that you have to do to get there?

ADLON: I mean, they're completely different. You have to memorize the live-action shit. [Laughs]

Right. That's a good point. [Laughs]

ADLON: But usually, in animation, you just find out who you are on the day, so you got to be able to pull things out of your ass a little bit more. It's not just about, "Hey, listen to this voice that I do." It's really about instinct and being able to cold read or whatever. And then to think about the world because of the world-building that Justin does, be able to get into that mindset and do your homework if you can before you get there. But if on the day, they just hand it to you, then it's a ‘yes, and…’ kind of a situation.

Can you talk a little bit about what finding this character was like? Because she's so sarcastic, she's fun to watch.

ADLON: Yeah. I mean, I was just watching what the guys were doing and listening and going, "Okay, so this is the vibe, this is the tone." But you know that Justin's seeing it all in his head, so you go along with that. And I couldn't picture what it was going to be until I saw it, and I was like, "Oh my…." I think I watched the entire thing with all the different animations with my hand over my mouth in awe, completely gobsmacked. So I mean, I just think it's something that people are going to go crazy over. It's the kind of shit that people really love – when stuff is edgy and horror and things like that.

I went to this kind of oddities convention this weekend, and it's people who are dressed as scary clowns and all these different animated things. You realize, "Oh, I feel safe here. This is where my people are because they express themselves.” And it's like not anybody who's saying, "No, you can't do that. You can't live this way." It's a lifestyle, and it's bigger than just everyday stuff. And it makes you feel excited.

Yeah, totally. I was curious because you've voiced a lot of characters, and you've also done a lot of writing and directing for live-action projects. Would you ever want to get into writing or directing for animation? Is that something you'd ever be interested in?

ADLON: Absolutely. Absolutely. It's a dream. I think I have got five different things in development right now, but it takes a long time. And I'm knocking on wood and spitting. Yeah, 100%. I cannot fucking wait.

Image via Hulu

That's awesome. You mentioned some of your favorite Halloween things to watch growing up. I was wondering if there were any more that stick in your mind that were your favorites.

ADLON: Well, it's The Great Pumpkin, Scooby-Doo, Mad Monster Party. So when my kids were growing up, I would introduce them to that stuff. The Witches was kind of really intense. And then, I mean, the dark animation that gets really a little bit edgy for kids – I like that kind of stuff. Those things were written for kids as cautionary tales and not meant to be diluted and softened. And so I think that that stuff is incredibly important for kids to just not be afraid of the dark.

Besides media and movies, do you have any other fun Halloween traditions that you like to partake in? You mentioned the convention that you went to this weekend.

ADLON: Yeah. Well, I mean, my kids and I start thinking about Halloween in July usually. Or even before that, we're like, "What are you going to be for Halloween?" when talking to other people. I'm friends with a woman named Rachel Stavis who is an exorcist. And she and I, we start looking at things and sending them to each other and writing “hashtag CO,” which is “Code Orange” for Halloween. Our house is full-on all the time. And when my kids were little, we had a Halloween party every year, and it was like hardcore families coming full Jedi. It's an expression, and I mean, it's part of my kids' DNA. We're freaks.

You can't just half do it — you got to go all in for it.

ADLON: Oh, yeah. And we keep a pumpkin or a Jack-o'-lantern around all year. And one of my daughters has the Max Fleischer pumpkins tattooed on their arm, on the inside of their arm.

Oh, I love that so much. Finally, I have to ask because my family is full of rabid Grease 2 fans, and so they would disown me if I didn't ask something about Grease 2. Would you do a Grease 3 if the option presented itself?

ADLON: Taylor, do you really think there's a world in which– Who am I going to play?!

I know. I'm trying to be optimistic.

ADLON: Wait, Grease took place in the '50s, and Grease 2 took place in the '60s, so then it would be the '70s, and I would be the cool teacher.

I would watch it, personally. I would watch it so hard.

ADLON: [Laughs]

We're rebooting everything – we can reboot that. We can do another one.

ADLON: So funny. So funny.

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is available to stream on Hulu.