The Big Picture Pamela Anderson joins Liam Neeson in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, set for release in July 2025.

Akiva Schaffer directs the modern spin on the classic comedy franchise, promising laughs for new audiences.

Details on Anderson's role in the film are closely guarded, as fans eagerly await the return of the beloved series.

According to Deadline, Pamela Anderson has found her next project, and it turns out it's set to be next summer's Naked Gun reboot. The actress will be a part of the project that already has Liam Neeson attached to it, as Paramount attempts to breathe new life into a timeless comedic franchise. Details regarding the plot of the new version of the story are tightly kept under wraps, but as the cast list for the reboot expands, it's only a matter of time before the studio shares more information with the public. The legacy of David Zucker's unpredictable ideas will continue on the big screen next year.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! hit the big screen in 1988, and it followed Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) as he found himself in a very complicated situation when he was informed that he needed to keep the peace in Los Angeles because Queen Elizabeth II was about to visit the city. The movie was successful enough that it spawned two sequels, The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult. And now, it's time for Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson to continue the franchise, in a reboot that promises to bring the series' signature humor to modern audiences.

Anderson is known for portraying C.J. Parker over the course of countless episodes of Baywatch, with the character being one of the most beloved members of the team. In recent years, the performer has been seen in a wide variety of non-fictional television titles, including Heathrow: Britain's Busiest Aiport and Match Game. Anderson is ready to return to scripted productions with the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, but details surrounding her character and role in the story are currently kept safely under wraps.

Who is Behind the 'Naked Gun' Reboot?

Considering how multiple comedy reboots have been successful in recent years, it was only a matter of time before someone attempted to bring Naked Gun back with a modern spin on the world that was originated in the Police Squad! television series. Akiva Schaffer was the filmmaker selected to direct the reboot, after the director worked on titles such as Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Saturday Night Live and a few episodes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Schaffer wrote the screenplay for Naked Gun alongside Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who previously worked with the filmmaker in the adventure that followed Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) as they investigate the kidnapping of a friend.

Naked Gun premieres in theaters on July 18, 2025. The original movie is streaming on Max in the U.S.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad Release Date December 2, 1988 Director David Zucker Cast Leslie Nielsen , Priscilla Presley , Ricardo Montalban , George Kennedy , O.J. Simpson , Susan Beaubian Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Jerry Zucker , Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Pat Proft Tagline The Villain. Even Mother Teresa wanted him dead.

