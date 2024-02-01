The Big Picture Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista lead an impressive cast in Gia Coppola's new film The Last Showgirl.

The story revolves around an aging showgirl facing unemployment and repairing her relationship with her daughter.

The film is the third feature directed by Gia Coppola, who is excited to share Anderson's daring performance.

Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista will head up an eclectic cast for director Gia Coppola's next movie, The Last Showgirl. The film, which recently wrapped production in Las Vegas, will also star Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, and Kiernan Shipka. Deadline reports that Anderson will star as an aging showgirl who suddenly finds herself out of a job when her Vegas showcase abruptly shutters after thirty years. She has to figure out what to do with herself, and how to mend her relationship with her daughter.

Says Coppola, "I’ve always wanted to make a movie in Vegas. I’m so proud of our cast and crew, especially Pamela. I can’t wait to share her daring and heartfelt performance!" The film will be Coppola's third feature as director; she previously helmed 2013's Palo Alto, with James Franco and Emma Roberts, and 2020's Mainstream, with Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke. She has also directed music videos for Carly Rae Jepsen, Blood Orange, and Soko. The Last Showgirl is currently being shopped to distributors, and does not yet have a release date.

Who are the Stars of 'The Last Showgirl'?

Discovered at a Canadian Football League game in Vancouver, Pamela Anderson gained fame as a Playboy model, and later as an actor on Home Improvement and Baywatch; however, her acting career stalled with 1996's Barb Wire. The Last Showgirl will be her first lead role since 2008's Blonde and Blonder, which paired her with Denise Richards. The scion of Hollywood royalty, Jamie Lee Curtis began her career as a horror movie "scream queen" in movies like Halloween before attaining mainstream success. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Dave Bautista was a star wrestler for the WWE before turning to acting, with notable roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and Glass Onion. He can next be seen in this spring's hotly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. Brenda Song made her name on Disney's The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, and has recently starred on Pure Genius, Dollface, and Blue Eye Samurai. The daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd is best known for her roles on Scream Queens and American Horror Story. After breaking out as Don Draper's daughter on Mad Men, Kiernan Shipka played the title role on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; she will star in Red One and Twisters this year.

The Last Showgirl's script was written by Kate Gersten (Mozart in the Jungle, The Good Place, Schmigadoon). It will be produced by Robert Schwartzman (Coppola's cousin once removed) and Natalie Farrey (Her).

The Last Showgirl has completed production in Las Vegas; a release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.