Pamela Anderson is no "Lovefool", she's forging her own name, and striking back against decades of media slander. Netflix has just released a new trailer for Pamela, A Love Story, a new documentary that shows the often misunderstood actress on her own terms.

The new documentary is a strike back against the renewed interest in her life and reputation which sprung up around the release of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy in 2022. The series told a fictionalized version of the release and controversy surrounding the stolen Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape. Anderson was vocally opposed to the series and struck a deal with Netflix to release her own documentary in response to its release.

Pamela, A Love Story takes a different perspective than previous portraits of the Canadian actress, which have both glamorized and demeaned her, often reducing her to a sex symbol and stifling any touch of nuance or humanity. The new documentary, however, brings Anderson to the forefront, giving her an opportunity to tell her story in her own words. The documentary will serve as a humanizing portrait of one of the most famous blonde bombshells in the world. The film will follow the trajectory of her life as she went from a small-town girl to a worldwide sex symbol. But more than that, the documentary will show Anderson as an artist, actress, activist, and mother.

The new trailer gives us an intimate new look at the documentary. It begins with footage of Anderson sitting by a bonfire, wrapped in a blanket — this is Anderson as she lives now. The trailer then cuts to an older television, and then grainy VHS-style footage of her life as it was, during the tumultuous years of the 1990s and 2000s. She details the horrific impact of the sex tape on her life, and how its resurgence in pop culture in recent years has brought up all the trauma for her once again.

"I want to take control of the narrative for the first time," Anderson says. And so Pamela, A Love Story is born. The trailer shows the arc of the documentary, which will show how her image has been considered public property, and her life reduced to a punchline. But more than just documenting this flattening of her image, the film will serve as an opportunity for Anderson to, for the first time in her life, tell her story in her own words. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the real Pamela Anderson for, quite possibly, the first time.

You can watch the new trailer below. Pamela, A Love Story will be released on Netflix on January 31, 2023.