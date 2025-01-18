While she is often remembered as the quintessential "sex symbol" of the 1990s, with her roles on Baywatch and Barb Wire helping solidify her place in pop culture history, Anderson has sometimes been typecast in roles that, while undeniably entertaining, emphasize her image as a blonde bombshell. However, the star has consistently proven to be a versatile actress in her own right, as well as a skilled producer and a passionate advocate.

To celebrate her journey and latest acclaimed performance in The Last Showgirl — which earned her a very much deserved Golden Globe nomination — we look back at some of the best Pamela Anderson movies and TV shows, all memorable projects that helped showcase the breadth of her talents. We analyze how they rank against each other and their role in shaping and enriching film and television.

9 'Raw Justice' (1994)

Directed by David A. Prior

Image via Avalanche Home Entertainment

Starring Anderson and David Keith, Raw Justice is an action thriller following an ex-convict, marked as the main suspect in a murderer, who is secretly followed by ex-cop Mace. He learns immediately that someone's after not only his life but also the life of sex worker Sarah.

Despite not being an essential Pamela Anderson movie compared to other more defining flicks on this list, Raw Justice showcased the star's growing visibility as a pop culture icon and her willingness to embrace bold and risqué roles, though it also reinforced her typecasting. These days, Raw Justice is sometimes regarded as a campy 90s B-movie that appeals to fans of low-budget flicks and fans of Anderson's work.

Raw Justice Release Date August 17, 1994 Runtime 95 minutes

8 'V.I.P.' (1998 - 2002)

Created by J.F. Lawton

Image via Columbia TriStar Television Distribution

This action satire centers around a hot dog stand employee who accidentally saves a movie star from a fan. Mistaken for a highly skilled bodyguard, she is then approached to serve as the famous face of an elite bodyguard agency renamed Vallery Irons Protection.

Anderson charms as a well-meaning, even if clueless Hollywood hopeful who stumbles into the role of a celebrity bodyguard. Although her character is yet another parody of the "dumb blonde" stereotype, Anderson elevates Vallery by portraying her with kindness and resourcefulness, ultimately becoming the heart of the team. While it wasn't entirely taken seriously by critics, V.I.P. provided audiences with over-the-top humor and action sequences that added to its appeal and gathered a cult following.

V.I.P. Release Date September 26, 1998 Seasons 4

7 'Scary Movie 3' (2003)

Directed by David Zucker

Image via Miramax

The third installment of the iconic parody comedy franchise Scary Movie follows Anna Faris' Cindy as she investigates mysterious crop circles and video tapes, and helps the President in preventing an alien invasion. ​​​​​

While hardly a masterpiece, Scary Movie 3 was hailed as one of the funniest films of the year when it was released, as it turned out to be quite an entertaining watch for global audiences, particularly those who enjoy the genre. As such, it is fair to say that the David Zucker movie is certainly one of the most memorable entries in Anderson's filmography. Although the star plays a small role (the clueless Becka, a direct parody of Becca Kotler from The Ring), she still leaves a lasting impression, showcasing her willingness to embrace the comedy/parody genre.

6 'Stacked' (2005–2006)

Created by Steven Levitan

Image via Fox

Centering around Anderson's character Skyler Dayton, Stacked sees a party girl starting a new life as an employee at a family-run bookstore with very little experience. Audiences on the lookout for easy-to-watch sitcoms that include both humor and heart are probably going to enjoy watching Stene Levitan's series.

​​​​​​Even if it is not considered a major milestone in her career (and had more potential than it ultimately realized), Stacked is nonetheless a fun project that showcases Anderson's versatility as an actor, with her lovable and relatable portrayal of the central character resonating with viewers by effectively balancing parody and sincerity. While it ultimately could have done more to break away from stereotypes, Stacked still offers its own merits.