Before Pamela Anderson was winning awards at festivals for her performance in The Last Showgirl, she starred in the short-lived Fox sitcom Stacked. The series, created by Steve Levitan (who went on to create Modern Family), was a ratings failure for a variety of reasons. Anderson herself had a lowbrow reputation, which was reinforced by the show’s title being a pun about boobs and the multicam format, which was starting to fall out of favor on every network besides CBS. The show is widely considered pretty trashy, partially due to preconceptions about Anderson but also due to sleazy overtones in Fox’s marketing (one of the bonus features on the DVDs is called “Nipplegate: Getting Dressed with Pam”). But, it’s worth revisiting Anderson’s endearing lead performance. Even on a much-maligned show, her star quality shines through.

What Was Fox's ‘Stacked’ About?

Image via Fox

Stacked had a fish-out-of-water premise similar to Legally Blonde. Pamela Anderson played Skyler Dayton, a party girl who decides she’s sick of her lifestyle and wants to get a job at a bookstore. The store owner, Gavin (Elon Gold), is a bitter, unsuccessful novelist — the perfect embodiment of the sort of person who would underestimate Skyler. The humor on the show revolved around the ways the bookstore crowd would look down on Skyler, only to get comeuppance for their hypocrisy. For example, in one episode, Gavin judges her for talking about her past as a groupie, but ends up behaving the exact same way when a famous author gives a talk at the bookstore and asks him to come back to her hotel room afterward.

Pamela Anderson Led the Comedy Ensemble on ‘Stacked’

Image via Fox

Pamela Anderson, who broke into acting with Home Improvement, more than holds her own as she delivers snappy comebacks. The dynamic on Stacked is similar to Cheers. Just like Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) gives as good as she gets, even when everyone gangs up on her, Anderson plays Skyler confidently, rebuffing the bookstore staff even when she doesn’t fit in. Anderson’s soft, sweet voice hilariously juxtaposes with the cutting remarks she delivers.

The ensemble cast also includes comedian Brian Scolaro (A Million Little Things), Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur (What We Do in the Shadows), and sitcom veteran Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future). Everyone in the cast serves the sitcom banter well and Lloyd especially perfectly delivers his character's strange non-sequiturs. But, it’s Pamela Anderson’s performance that has to sell the concept of Stacked. That means not only keeping up with the rest of the ensemble comedically, but being the one who makes the audience believe this beautiful woman with a glamorous life is now invested in fitting in at this bookstore. Without her earnest performance, the premise would never land.

Pamela Anderson Excelled at the Sitcom Format

Image via Fox

At the time, Pamela Anderson could have easily parlayed her fame into reality television, but she was excited to work on a scripted comedy like Stacked. She told TVGuide, “I love this art form. I love that it’s a throwback to old television sitcoms.” She also joked about her reputation being an advantage. She said, “When you have nothing to live up to, you can’t disappoint anybody. When you form a full sentence, you’re a genius.” Her self-deprecating humor in the interview undersells just how good she is on the show.

One of the strongest episodes of Stacked is Season 2’s “Crazy Ray.” Gavin asks everyone at the bookstore for feedback on the novel he’s working on. Skyler lights up when she’s included and gives him detailed notes. But, when her feedback isn’t all positive, Gavin lashes out and suggests she doesn’t understand literature. Pamela Anderson’s performance is what makes the plot work. She delivers the sitcom jabs well as they go back and forth about Gavin’s book, but she also has a raw vulnerability that makes the audience see how disappointed Skyler is that Gavin didn’t really want her opinion.

Stacked is certainly a product of a specific era of network television, but looking at how much more reviled it is than equally trashy sitcoms like, for instance, Two and a Half Men, it's hard not to blame unfair biases against Anderson herself. Not everyone will love the lowbrow humor or the outdated multicam style, but it serves as a showcase for Pamela Anderson. Long before Gia Coppola allowed her to show her dramatic side with The Last Showgirl, Stacked showed that Anderson could lead a comedy.

