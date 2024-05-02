The Big Picture Pamela Anderson shines in a new role as a Las Vegas showgirl facing an uncertain future in The Last Showgirl.

In addition to Anderson, The Last Showgirl features a star-studded cast including Jamie Lee Curtis and Dave Bautista.

Gia Coppola directs the film, highlighting resilience and creativity in female voices in cinema.

Pamela Anderson, in full showgirl regalia, casts a melancholy gaze on the Las Vegas skyline in the first look at The Last Showgirl. Gia Coppola will direct Anderson in the upcoming film. Deadline reports that the film, which is currently in post-production, will be shopped to distributors at this month's Cannes Film Festival, and is already attracting attention from international buyers. The film will star Anderson as a showgirl who finds herself out of work when her long-running Las Vegas showcase closes after thirty years. Suddenly, at loose ends, she tries to figure out what to do with the rest of her life and attempts to reconnect with her daughter, whom she has a strained relationship with.

The film is being jointly shopped by production companies Goodfellas and Utopia; in a joint statement, Goodfellas' Eva Diederix and Utopia's Marie Zeniter praised the film, saying "Combined with a captivating narrative, this film embodies the strength, resilience, and creativity of female voices in independent cinema. Pamela’s performance shows a very different side of her, adding depth to the iconic Las Vegas showgirl." Anderson has undergone an acting renaissance as of late; she has also been tapped to star alongside Liam Neeson in next year's reboot of The Naked Gun. She was also the subject of the Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, which Collider's Lauren Anderson praised as an "intimate and humanizing" portrait of the actor, model, and sex symbol.

Who Are the Other Creatives Behind 'The Last Showgirl'?

Close

In addition to Anderson, The Last Showgirl boasts a star-studded cast. Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Dave Bautista (Dune), Brenda Song (Dollface), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Billie Lourd (Booksmart) will also star in the film. The screenplay is by Kate Gersten (The Good Place) and Robert Schwartzman (The Unicorn). Autumn Durald (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) is the film's cinematographer, and the score will be by Andrew Wyatt (Barbie). It will be produced by Natalie Farrey (Source Code).

The Last Showgirl will be Gia Coppola's third feature as a director, following 2013's Palo Alto and 2020's Mainstream. She is a member of the extended Coppola family of filmmakers. Her grandparents are Francis Ford Coppola and the late Eleanor Coppola; her father is their son, producer-actor Gian-Carlo Coppola, who died in a boating accident before Gia was born.

The Last Showgirl will be shopped to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival later this month; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. See the new image below.