‘Panama’ Action-Thriller From ‘Crank’ Director Adds Cole Hauser & Mel Gibson, Is Sure to be Batshit

Crank co-director Mark Neveldine has just added two big names to his upcoming action thriller Panama – Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser and Bird on a Wire’s Mel Gibson. As reported by THR, the two actors will begin shooting the project in Puerto Rico this December.

The script, written by Daniel Adams and William R. Barber, follows a highly-decorated former Marine sent undercover by his old commanding officer on a dangerous mission to oversee an important deal with some nefarious characters. All kinds of shit will presumably hit several fans, and over-the-top action will likely result. Hauser will play the Marine, with Gibson starring as his former commander.

In addition to the Crank films, which set the bar for gonzo action films in the 2000s, Neveldine has made a name for himself in the realm of Absolute Batshittery with movies like Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. (That’s the one wherein Nicolas Cage pees a stream of firey urine.) While I’m not necessarily a fan of his movies, I respect his dedication to going in as many crazy and unexpected directions as possible. Plus, there are enough genuinely fun moments in Crank and Ghost Rider that make them compulsively watchable, so I can’t say I’m not looking forward to watching Panama. Meanwhile, Hauser is an underrated presence, so I’m always happy to see him in more stuff. (And Yellowstone just got renewed for a third season, so we have even more Cole Hauser on the horizon.) Gibson seems content to continue being the elephant in every room, although his upcoming Santa Claus action comedy Fatman looks like a fun premise. Click here to check out the Fatman trailer, co-starring Walton Goggins as a hitman hired to bring down Gibson’s less-than-jolly Saint Nick.