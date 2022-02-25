Mark Neveldine’s (Crank) upcoming action-thriller Panama, starring Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson (Braveheart) and Cole Hauser (Rogue), has got a new trailer showcasing scene after scene of intense nail-biting action.

Written by William Barber and Daniel Adams, Panama is set in the Central American country in 1989. That was the year in which the United States invaded Panama for over a month in an attempt to depose the then de facto Panamanian leader. The film is set during this period of political upheaval. As the U.S. is on the cusp of launching their invasion, Becker, a former marine, played by Hauser, is hired by a man codenamed Stark, a CIA operative, played by Gibson, for an undercover arms trade mission. During this dangerous mission and with Stark by his side, Becker will learn the true nature of the political game.

The beginning of the trailer makes it clear what Stark’s attitude towards the conflict and his job is: “There’s nothing more rock and roll than taking out the bad guys for the red, white and blue.” Indeed, the trailer shows a couple of snippets of Gibson kicking butt and breaking necks. In fact, the 2-minute video is jam-packed with instances of action which assures viewers that there won’t be a lack of edge-of-your-seat moments. Naturally, the 94-minute film is rated R for violence, as well as sexual content, nudity, drug use, and strong language.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Under the Banner of Heaven' Trailer Reveals Andrew Garfield in a Riveting True Crime Thriller

Along with Gibson and Hauser, other members of the cast include Charlie Weber, Katie Katzman, Jackie Cruz, Victor Turpin, Kiara Liz, Simon Phillips, and Mauricio Hénao. Panama was first announced back in 2019, with a different cast, which included Morgan Freeman, set to star in it. However, in 2020 the official cast was announced. Filming began in early 2021 in Puerto Rico. The thriller is a Yale Productions film and was produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Michelle Chydzik Sowa, Michelle Reihel, and Frances Lausell.

If your interest was piqued, and you want to see Gibson and Hauser co-starring in this action-packed thriller, Paramount Pictures and Saban Films are releasing Panama in select US theaters and VOD on March 18, 2022. Check out the trailer below:

'Bullet Train': Brad Pitt Narrates a Viral Ad Teasing an Upcoming Trailer for David Leitch's Assassin Film Take the tour before the countdown ends on March 2.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email