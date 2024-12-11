One of the best home invasion thrillers of the century is about to break in once more with a fresh coat of paint. David Fincher's Panic Room, a film that has earned favorable comparisons to the works of Alfred Hitchcock for its tense, claustrophobic atmosphere, is getting a new 4K Ultra HD release with a limited steelbook edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on February 18. Released in 2002, the film features a cast packed with Oscar-worthy talent headlined by Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter hiding away from burglars. This new package provides a much-needed upgrade complete with special features aplenty that open up the film to see how it all came together.

Panic Room takes place in the four-story New York brownstone recently moved into by the newly divorced Meg Altman (Foster) and her daughter (Stewart). The home was installed with a concrete and steel-reinforced panic room by its previous owner to protect the occupants from intruders, a measure that seems a bit overboard until three criminals break in. Locking themselves in the room, both the mother and daughter are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse with the vicious trio, using their wits and everything the security system has to offer to survive. Unfortunately for them, their safe haven is also the target of the men as what they really want is stored inside with the occupants, creating a tense standoff with some gripping popcorn movie moments.

That Fincher's hair-raising thriller managed to succeed at all is a minor miracle considering the troubles it initially faced in production. Instead of Foster, Panic Room was meant to star Nicole Kidman in the lead role as Meg until an injury forced her to step aside abruptly. Fortunately, the Silence of the Lambs star was able to step in on relatively short notice and even managed to complete the film while going through pregnancy. The result is a compelling, loving chemistry between her and Stewart, who, coincidentally, was also a replacement for the originally-cast Hayden Panettiere. Joining the pair as the three burglars are Oscar winners Forest Whitaker and Jared Leto, as well as Sling Blade actor Dwight Yoakam.

'Panic Room' In 4K Comes Loaded With Special Features

Close

Just like the titular Panic Room was stuffed with $22 million in bearer bonds, the 4K release is stuffed with hours' worth of special features going through the phases of production. That includes featurettes and previsualization from the early stages of the project, alongside an hour-long documentary on the principal photography, and 21 documentaries and featurettes combing through post-production. These pieces are just the tip of the iceberg though. In addition to mountains of content for those who want to learn everything about the process, three commentary tracks will also be included, one of which features Fincher, another with Foster, Whitaker, and Yoakam, and the final with the film's writer David Koepp and a yet-unnamed special guest. See the full list below:

Commentary by David Fincher

Commentary by Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker, and Dwight Yoakam

Commentary by writer David Koepp and special guest

PRE-PRODUCTION 6 featurettes on the prep phase, from pre-visualization through testing Interactive previsualization — Compare the pre-visualization, storyboards, dailies and final film in a multi-angle, multi-audio feature with optional commentary

PRODUCTION Shooting Panic Room – An hour-long documentary on the principal photography phase Makeup effects featurette with Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. Sequence breakdowns – An interactive look at the creation of four separate scenes in the film

POST-PRODUCTION 21 documentaries and featurettes on the visual effects On Sound Design with Ren Klyce Digital Intermediate and other featurettes dealing with the post-production phase A multi-angle look at the scoring session conducted by Howard Shore



Panic Room will come home on 4K Ultra HD on February 18. Check out the official box art above.