David Fincher is the king of the cold, calculated thriller. From Seven to The Killer, he brings a sharp eye, a wry sense of humor, and a perfectionist streak to all of his best films. That makes it all the more troubling when a Fincher movie has a major production mishap, and one of his most underrated movies had a massive challenge to overcome.

Panic Room is Fincher's fifth film, his follow-up to Fight Club, and a return to a different kind of filmmaking. The movie is a sleek, Hitchcockian thriller that follows Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter who trap themselves in a panic room during a home invasion perpetrated by Forest Whitaker, Dwight Yoakam, and Jared Leto. With an impressive cast, a claustrophobic and thrilling premise, and Fincher's meticulous craft, Panic Room is a tight, suspenseful movie that would be much more widely celebrated if not for Fincher having so many masterworks overshadowing some of his more obscure entries. The production snag that Fincher and this crew ran into with Panic Room is that it wasn't originally supposed to star Jodie Foster. Nicole Kidman was tapped for the lead role, and even filmed two weeks before having to drop out due to an injury. Foster stepped in with little prep time, and ended up fitting into the film perfectly.

What Happened to Nicole Kidman During 'Panic Room'?

Nicole Kidman began production on Panic Room shortly after filming Moulin Rouge! with Ewan McGregor, and unfortunately sustained a leg injury which she re-aggravated only two weeks into Panic Room's production. The film came to a halt, and they were left with the options of either burning money waiting for recovery or shutting down entirely. Fincher wanted to hold off, but the studio convinced him to recast the role. Jodie Foster stepped in at the last minute, and made the role her own. Ironically, Foster was only able to make the film because another project of hers was delayed by Russell Crowe sustaining an injury of his own.

Although Kidman didn't get to complete the film in the lead role, she does have a voice cameo as the new partner of the main character's ex-husband during a sequence where Foster manages to call his home by tapping into a frayed phone line. Kidman would have fit the Hitchcockian vibe of Panic Room very well, as the role is a rich divorcee and it is easy to imagine her bringing an old-school, high-class sensibility to the part. There would also have been an interesting contrast between her and Stewart's character.

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart Make a Perfect Pairing

However, Foster plays the role as a very modern, grounded, relatable person, and her chemistry with Stewart ends up making the movie special. The two really do feel like they could be mother and daughter. Foster had circled Fincher's films in the past, almost playing a role that eventually went to Sean Penn in The Game, and she stepped up to the challenge for Panic Room, taking the lead part with a minimal amount of prep time. She excels in the role, and even had her own challenge to overcome in production as she became pregnant while filming Panic Room. This is why, about halfway through the movie, Foster throws a large sweater on to talk with the two police officers who stop by for a wellness check. Foster's wardrobe change had to be craftily worked into the film in order to hide her pregnancy. While it was a snap call for Foster to step in for Panic Room, the film came together well. Per the recent actress roundtable from The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman was grateful she had someone to take over. "I was in a really bad way," Kidman said, adding, "I was like, 'I'm having a breakdown.' And Jodie took over, thank the Lord."

'Panic Room' Is One of David Fincher's Most Underrated Movies

Panic Room is, unfortunately, a movie that slips through the cracks during discussions about Fincher's filmography. The director has some mighty movies under his belt, like The Social Network and Zodiac, that dominate critical retrospectives and stand out as some of the best of their respective decades. However, it would be a mistake to write Panic Room off as a lesser endeavor by Fincher. The film is slick, tight, and thrilling from beginning to end. Panic Room brings a Hitchcock thriller into the modern age, with a claustrophobic setting of one townhouse and a limited cast of characters. The movie essentially only features five major players for most of the runtime: a mother, daughter, and three criminals. There are many clever twists and turns, and Foster really gets to hold her own in a series of scary, intense situations.

Fincher's clinical, digital filmmaking allows for some really interesting visuals in Panic Room. They constructed the entire set digitally to capture some VFX sequences where the "camera" is able to move into impossible places, like through an elevator shaft, a coffee pot, or the walls of the panic room itself. The detached camera being able to go anywhere allows the audience to get a great sense of how each room in the house relates to another, mounting the tensions as you try to keep track of where everyone is and when they might run into each other.

This may not be at the top of any Fincher rankings, but Panic Room being a middling entry in his filmography speaks to his strengths as a filmmaker. Home invasion horror had a great comeback in the years following with movies like The Strangers, The Purge, and You're Next, but Panic Room quietly led the charge in 2002. Panic Room substitutes blood and guts for genuine, palpable tension, and it is suspenseful filmmaking in the highest form.

