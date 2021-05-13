Panic, the TV series based on the book by Lauren Oliver, is heading to Amazon Prime, and the streamer has released the show's first trailer as well as some new images. A darker look at adolescence and getting ready for college, the show seems like a twisted tale of small-town secrets and the desire for the means to succeed — especially in a place where someone is behind-the-scenes pulling the strings.

Starring Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones, Jessica Sula and Enrique Merciano, the trailer keeps you on the edge of your seat. Whenever you think you know where the story is going, something twists and you’re suddenly thrust into a different aspect of small-town Texas that you didn’t see coming. What’s really interesting about the series is that it illustrates a fairly simple concept on its face. A challenge that leads to one winner taking everything for themselves? That’s easy enough. But as the trailer goes on and we see how dangerous these situations end up becoming, it makes what could be a merely alright show that much more interesting.

Oliver, who wrote the book the show is based on, serves as writer and executive producer on the adaptation. Panic is also executive produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman are co-executive producers. With directors like Megan Griffiths, Gandja Monteiro and Viet Nguyen as well, we’re in for quite a series.

Panic will premiere all 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video this May 28. Check out the new trailer and first-look images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Panic:

PANIC is a new Amazon Prime Video one-hour drama series, written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

