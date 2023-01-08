The plug has been pulled on the short-lived animated sci-fi series Pantheon, which joins a list of series and projects scrapped by AMC Networks. The series first premiered back on September 1 with an eight-episode first season, having received a two-season order in March 2020. Despite this order, the series has now been scrapped after its first season and is pulled from AMC's streaming service.

The report of Pantheon's cancellation comes from Deadline, which notes that the series cancellation is part of a cost-cutting measure that aims to save AMC upwards of around $400 million in content write-downs. In the report, they provided the following quote from an SEC filing from back in December. “As a result of the Plan, the programming assessments pertain to a broad mix of owned and licensed content, including legacy television series and films that will no longer be in active rotation on the Company’s linear or digital platforms. The Company may realize some future licensing and other revenue associated with some of the owned titles."

Other series have gotten the axe because of this same cost-cutting measure, including 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire which was still in development, as well as Demascus, a sci-fi comedy series coming from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson. Moonhaven was also axed despite a Season 2 renewal by the network. Deadline also confirms that the second season of Pantheon has already been produced but will not air on AMC+ as its predecessor did. Since the season is already produced, Deadline speculates that AMC Studios could shop the series around to other platforms.

Image via AMC+

RELATED: '61st Street' Could Be Saved Following Cancelation at AMC

Pantheon is based on a series of short stories from award-winning author Ken Liu and follows Maddie, a teenage girl played by Katie Chang who learns that her deceased father David (Daniel Dae Kim), had his consciousness uploaded to the Cloud following an extremely experimental and dangerous brain scan. David, now an "Uploaded Intelligence" or UI, reaches out to his daughter to help him take down a global conspiracy that threatens a new world war.

Craig Silverstein serves as writer, creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Along with Chang and Kim, the series features an all-star cast that includes Paul Dano as Caspian, Rosemarie DeWitt as Ellen, Aaron Eckhart as Cary, Taylor Schilling as Renee, Ron Livingston as Waxman, Chris Diamantopoulos as Pope, Raza Jaffrey as Chanda, and William Hurt as Stephen Holstrom. Other voice actors for the series include Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, Michael Kelly, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, Krystina Alabado, Lara Pulver, and Madhur Jeffrey. The extended voice cast for the series also included Heather Lind, Nyima Funk, Tunde Adebimpe, Quinn Hawking, Clyde Kusatsu, Ken Leung, Jacob Sartorius, Vincent Ventresca, Julian Lerner, Magnus McLain, Ajay Mehta, Annabella Sciorra, and Suraj Sharma. Pantheon is also animated by Titmouse.

Stay tuned for future updates about Pantheon and other AMC Network series.