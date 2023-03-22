Paolo Montalban has been added to Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red as King Charming, Cinderella’s husband and Chloe’s dad, who is as much in love with Cinderella (Brandy) as he ever was. He was last seen as Prince Charming opposite Brandy’s Cinderella in 1997 movie Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. As the Descendants universe expands, some familiar faces will return amid the new ones. The feature was first announced in May last year with the working title, ‘The Pocketwatch.’

The Rise of Red will take fans back to Auradon and the Isle of the Lost which is home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains, and will take them down the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland. The feature will follow Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter, Chloe. They join forces when the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon to travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Directed by Kenny Ortega and created by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott the Descendants franchise was a trilogy of musicals about a group of children of notorious Disney villains who are given a chance to leave their home and attend a school of the children of Disney heroes in the kingdom of Auradon. The trilogy follows the kids as they reject their parent’s villainous ways to forge a new path for themselves. The interesting trilogy brings numerous characters together from across the Disney catalog and featured a slew of foot-tapping music numbers.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Brandy Returns as Cinderella for 'Descendants' Prequel 'The Pocketwatch'

Who is Behind Descendants: The Rise of Red?

Montalban joins previously announced cast members Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as The Queen of Hearts, China Anne McClain as Uma, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Hook, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.

The Flight Attendant's Jennifer Phang is set as director and co-executive producer. The script is written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling while Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh are executive producing. The casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko.

Currently, there's no release date set for the feature. Check out a video of Brandy and Montalban reuniting on set for the film below: