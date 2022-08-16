When four paper girls in 1988 are transported to 2019, they must seek out the future versions of themselves to help them get back home and escape the Old Watch, a futuristic faction out to search and destroy all those who time travel.

Stranded in the future, 12-year-olds Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) must navigate a technologically advanced world: the talking assistant that is Alexa, the impossibly complex instrument that is the tampon, and the portable supercomputer that is the mobile phone. But more difficult, they must grapple with the choices made by their future selves — their expectations often clashing with reality. Future Erin (Ali Wong) is a barely functioning adult. Future Tiffany (Sekai Abeni) flames out of MIT. Future KJ has a girlfriend she keeps secret from her family. And Future Mac? There is, potentially, no future Mac.

Based on the Eisner Award-winning coming book series by Brian K. Vaughn and Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls explores the promise and peril of time travel and poses the timeless question: Can we (should we) change who we really are?

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng

Erin is a dutiful daughter, sister, and newly hired paper girl caught between her devotion to her Chinese-immigrant family and her desire to achieve her version of the American dream — a paper girl from humble beginnings rising to become a US Senator with four children no less. She seems destined for the straight and narrow path until she meets three other paper girls in Stony Stream and becomes part of the foursome accidentally transported to the future.

Finding friendship and acceptance in her new squad, Erin will find it difficult to accept the failures of her own future self (Ali Wong) who has fallen out with her sister, remains single, and still living in their mother’s house. “I’ve just got my house, my job, my dumb little car, and my Xanax,” confesses her future self who, in Paper Girl’s most triumphant character arches, will turn out to be a hero in their battle against the Old Watch.

This is Riley Lai Nelet’s first breakout role after appearing in TV shows like Generation, Altered Carbon, and American Housewife.

Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin

Whip-smart Tiffany comes to the rescue of the new girl in town Erin when she encounters a racist on her paper route. Tiff will continue to serve as the squad’s brainy protector, figuring out the workings of time travel with the help of her adult self so that the paper girls can go back to 1988.

Obsessed with success, Tiffany is at first in love with her cool and accomplished adult self (Sekai Abenì) who has achieved pretty much everything they set out to do, graduating Valedictorian at her High School, going to MIT, and becoming this extra cool girl who is the life of the party. Young Tiffany is so fixated on her idea of success that her adult self feels compelled to burst her bubble. She did not graduate from MIT, after all, and growing up hadn’t been easy. “You blew it,” young Tiffany scolds her older self only to discover that the path not taken will lead to something greater: the invention of time travel itself.

Before Paper Girls, Camryn Jones landed recurring roles on several acclaimed TV series such as the EPIX drama Perpetual Grace and Ava Duvernay's Cherish the Day. Her other television roles include ABC's sitcom The Mayor and NBC's Law & Order True Crime.

Mac became the “first paper boy in Stony Stream who isn’t a boy” when she inherited the paper route from her older brother. Headstrong, hot-tempered, and already needing to quit smoking at the tender age of 12, Mac is a rough-edged tomboy hiding a soft spot for her fellow paper girls with whom she alternately fights and defends against bullies from the past and time-traveling assassins from the future.

Growing up in an unhappy home, Mac will get to rekindle her relationship with her brother who has become a doctor following young Mac’s bout with cancer. With cancer looming in both her past and future, Mac will find love and true friendship in her present company — fellow paper girls intent on finding a better future for Mac.

Sofia Rosinsky had roles in Fast Layne and The Other Side Of The Door.

Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman

KJ comes from a rich Jewish family and doesn’t really need a job as a paper girl. But she longs to be independent and break away from the traditional expectations of her parents and society in general. When KJ returns to the family mansion, she discovers that her future self is a lesbian who hides her girlfriend from her controlling, match-making mom. While the discovery comes as a shock, KJ emerges stronger, making sure that the paper girls stay together even as the Old Watch tries to break them apart.

Fina Strazza played roles in Fracktured, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Madam Secretary. Fina made her Broadway debut as the youngest to perform the title role in Matilda the Musical.

Ali Wong as Adult Erin

How would you react if your younger self comes knocking on your door? When adult Erin (Ali Wong) meets her 12-year-old self, her reaction is hilarious and relatable. “I’m having a psychotic break!” The visit is as unexpected as it is unwelcome. Young Erin is disappointed in adult Erin for not becoming the successful, married with children American dream she wanted to become. Instead, adult Erin is single, still living in their mother’s house, estranged from her sister, and surviving on Xanax. It is satisfying and bittersweet when adult Erin evolves from zero to hero, sacrificing herself to save the paper girls from the Old Watch

Ali Wong is a famous comedian best known for her Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. She played the lead in the hugely successful film Always Be My Maybe which she also wrote and produced.

Adina Porter as The Prioress

The Prioress is the commander of the Old Watch, the technologically superior organization out to obliterate time travelers and defeat the Standard Time Force (STF) a ragtag, guerrilla group fighting to keep time travelers alive. The Prioress is relentless in her pursuit of the paper girls who call her the “freaky armor lady”, but she will turn out to be more human than the ruthless Old Watch, giving the paper girls “their last, best chance” to prevent the war between the Old Watch and STF.

Adina Porter starred in American Horror Story for which she was Emmy nominated. She also appeared in The Newsroom, True Blood, The 100, and Netflix’s Outer Banks.

Sekai Abeni as Future Tiffany

Future Tiffany provides help and shelter to the paper girls when they land in yet another time period - the 90s. Academically gifted, future Tiffany graduated valedictorian in high school, went to MIT, and is now living her best life. Worried about her younger self’s obsession with “success porn,” adult Tiffany reveals that she never graduated from MIT and advises young Tiffany to have fun, “date a few idiots”, blaze her own path, and value friendship over success.

Sekai Abenì is a theater actor who attended Juilliard and Paper Girls is her first major on-screen role.

Nate Corddry as Larry Rodakowski

Larry is a member of the STF, and he will help the paper girls time travel back to 1988 with poor results, ending up in 1999. Larry is the paper girls’ first guide to time travel and their first protector against the Old Watch.

Nate Corddry is also known for roles in the shows For All Mankind, Mom, Mindhunter, and Perry Mason.

Jason Mantzoukas as Grand Father

Grand Father is the leader of the Old Watch, making him the biggest villain in Paper Girls. Ruthless in his war against time travel, he unleashes The Prioress, mech robots, futuristic soldiers, and yes, a Pterodactyl against the paper girls and the STF, all while wearing long hair, a Public Enemy T-shirt, cargo shorts, and Birkenstock, making him one of the coolest, most atypical villains in science fiction.

Jason Mantzoukas has played comedic roles in film and television. He was in The Dictator, The Long Dumb Road, Sleeping with Other People, They Came Together, Conception, The House, and John Wick: Chapter 3. He also has recurring roles on three TV series created by Michael Schur: Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place.

Cliff Chamberlain as Dylan Coyle

Dylan is Mac’s older brother. Regretting how he treated Mac when she was a kid, Dylan who has become a doctor plans to integrate Mac into his idyllic family, until Mac reunites with the paper girls in their mission to go back to 1988.

Cliff Chamberlain has appeared in Netflix's The Chair, Dirty John, Homeland, and Altered Carbon.