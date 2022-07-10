2022 has given us many comic book shows in just the year's first half. From HBO Max’s Peacemaker to Disney+’s Moon Knight, Prime Video’s The Boys Season 3 to Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Season 3, studios are not slowing down anytime soon, and now Paper Girls is set to join that list very soon. Paper Girls is an upcoming science-fiction show based on the comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The show is set in 1988 and follows four 12-year-old paper delivery girls who get caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers while delivering papers on the morning after Halloween. This throws them into an adventure through time trying to save the world while traveling through their past, present, and future, and meeting different versions of themselves.

Paper Girls is written by Fola Goke-Pariola. The show is directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, Mairzee Almas, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola. Brian K. Vaughan is also credited as an executive producer alongside Christopher Cantwell, Cliff Chiang, Christopher C. Rogers, Brad Pitt, and Dede Gardner.

Filming for the show was set to begin on March 1, 2021, but it was pushed back to May 17, 2021, and ended on October 1, 2021. Can’t wait to time travel with these girls? Here’s everything you need to know about Paper Girls from the release date to the streaming details.

When Will Paper Girls Be Released?

Paper Girls will be released on July 29, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video on July 29, 2022. If you don’t have Prime Video, you can subscribe so you don’t miss out on this thriller series. Subscribe for a month at $14.99 or for a year at $139.

How Many Episodes Will Paper Girls Have?

Paper Girls is set to have eight episodes.

Watch the Paper Girls Trailer

The full-length trailer above introduces us to our four main characters and the world of Paper Girls. We get to meet the girls and catch a glimpse of their personalities in the teaser. We also have another trailer for the show with more focus on the plot than on the girls. There are paper deliveries, purple clouds, and of course, time travel.

What Is Paper Girls About?

The official synopsis for Paper Girls reads:

It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

Who’s in the Cast of Paper Girls?

Paper Girls stars Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Fina Strazza, Ali Wong, and Nate Corddry. Sofia Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle in Paper Girls. She is best known for her portrayal of Lucy Harwood in the 2016 horror film, The Other Side of the Door, which earned her a Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actress and a Young Entertainer Award, for Best Leading Young Actress – Feature Film. She also portrayed Zora Morris in the 2019 Disney Channel miniseries Fast Layne. Rosinsky has also appeared in films such as A Wake and The Passing Parade (both 2018) and TV shows such as Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (2016).

Ali Wong also stars as an adult Erin in Paper Girls. Ali Wong is a comedian and is best known for her Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Don Wong (2022). She has also starred in films such as the 2019 romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe (2019) and the 2020 superhero film Birds of Prey. Ali Wong has also voiced characters in animated shows such as Big Mouth (2019 - present) and its 2022 spin-off Human Resources and the BoJack Horseman spinoff Tuca & Bertie (2019 - present).

Nate Corddry stars as Larry in Paper Girls. You might recognize Corddry from his portrayal of Adam Branch in the legal drama show Harry’s Law (2011 - 2012). He also starred as Gabriel in the first two seasons of the CBS sitcom Mom. Nate Corddry has also appeared in other tv shows such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006 - 2007) and the Apple TV+ show For All Mankind (2019 - present). He has also been in movies such as the 2013 action comedy film The Heat and the 2017 thriller film The Circle.

Paper Girls also stars Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day, Pacific Rim: The Black) as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet (Altered Carbon, American Housewife) as Erin Tieng, and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody, Fractured) as KJ Brandman.

Who Is Making Paper Girls?

Brian K. Vaughan is the writer of the comic book series that Paper Girls is based on and is also the executive producer of the show. Apart from Paper Girls, Vaughan has also written other comic book series such as Y: The Last Man, Ex Machina, Runaways, Pride of Baghdad, and Saga. In television, Vaughan is credited as the writer, executive story editor, and producer for Seasons 3 to 5 of the ABC drama series Lost. He also served as the showrunner and executive producer for the first season of the CBS science fiction television show Under the Dome.

It was initially announced that Stephany Folsom, who is credited for the screenplay of Toy Story 4 alongside Andrew Stanton, would be the show developer and executive producer of Paper Girls. It was also announced that Folsom would be the show’s co-showrunner alongside Christopher C. Rogers. However, in July 2021, it was announced that Folsom would be quitting the team as the showrunner, leaving Rogers as the sole showrunner. Paper Girls is produced by Amazon Studios, Legendary Television (Love, Carnival Row), and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B (Moonlight, Ad Astra).