Amazon Prime has canceled its science-fiction series Paper Girls after just one season, Deadline has reported. However, per the report, Legendary TV will shop the series as it looks to tap into audiences seeking dramas with young female characters at the center much like HBO’s Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl.

Created by Stephany Folsom Paper Girls is a science-fiction drama based on graphic novels of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Set in 1988, it follows four 12-year-old girls, Erin, Mac, KJ, and Tiffany, who, while out delivering newspapers, get caught between warring factions of teenage time-travelers. They send the girl group on an adventure through time to save the world. As the girls travel through time, they meet the future versions of themselves and must make the choice to either embrace their fate or reject it. The series is a fun watch as the girls come to 2019 and try to navigate technological advancements like Alexa, mobile phones, and tampons! It gets more interesting as the girls meet their future selves; future Erin is a struggling and barely functioning paralegal. Tiffany is a lighting designer and flames out of MIT. Similarly, future KJ has many secrets that include a girlfriend. And as for Mac, potentially there isn’t a future.

Upon its debut on the streamer back in July, Season 1 received a great response from fans and critics alike. The series has a 90 percent critics score and an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which also makes it a lucrative prospect for Legendary. The series features young stars Sofia Rosinksy as Mac, Camryn Jones as Tiff, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin, Fina Strazza as KJ, Ali Wong as Future Erin, Sekai Abenì as future Tiffany, Delia Cunningham as adult KJ, along with Adina Porter, Nate Corddry and more.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Paper Girls' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Prime Video Sci-Fi Series

Christopher C. Rogers and Stephany Folsom served as co-showrunners before the latter, who also served as series creator exited the series after Season 1. Paper Girls is executive produced by Rogers, Folsom along with Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Season 1 of Paper Girls is streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned at Collider and we'll keep you updated on where the series lands next. You can check out the series synopsis and our conversation with showrunners below:

​​​​​​​