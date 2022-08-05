It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.

During the interview, Rosisnky, who plays Mac Coyle, had a lot to say to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff about her character, her personality, and her shocking turning point. Rosinsky also commented on what she hopes to explore with the role if the show comes back for Season 2:

“I feel that Mac’s sense of humor is very present throughout Season 1, of course, sort of until she learns certain shocking news. Then it sort of starts to die down a little bit, as it would, based on the news that she heard. But I would say that probably at the beginning of the series, Mac is very guarded and she’s a really tough nut to crack, but… when she hears of certain news, I think that shell starts to melt away a little bit because she realizes there’s no point in trying to keep that up and trying to keep her guard up. Really, there’s no point. It’s useless now. So I think that, in one way, it’s pretty claustrophobic for her, but then at the same time, it’s actually quite freeing because there’s no need for that. She adopted this shell for the environment around her at home. She has a very rough home life. She’s had to be very strong to survive all that, and I think that it’s interesting that based on the good, positive influence these girls have had on her, and also just this information that she finds out, she’s able to let that go a little bit and actually explore who she wants to be and who she knows she is behind that shell, and I think just seeing her sense of humor come through and seeing her character change — she has a beautiful arc and I just am looking forward to exploring that hopefully.”

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Paper Girls': 15 Differences Between the Comics and the Show

Rosinsky isn’t the only one that’s excited for a possible second run of Paper Girls. During the series’ panel at this year’s SDCC, showrunners and executive producers Brian K. Vaughan, Christopher C. Rogers, and Cliff Chiang also talked to Collider about Season 2 and revealed they “absolutely have a direction planned” and they hope they get to do it.

Paper Girls is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Vaughan and illustrated by Chiang, which ran for 30 issues between 2015 and 2019. The story was adapted for television by Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The cast also features Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, Adina Porter, and Fina Strazza.

You can stream all episodes of Paper Girls on Prime Video now. You can check out the showrunners’ interview at Comic-Con below: